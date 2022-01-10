49ers players had brutal taunt for Rams after OT win

My heart was hurting. My head was throbbing. And I'm certain my blood pressure reached an all-time high. But it was worth it. The San Francisco 49ers, after trailing 17-0 in the first half, defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 27-24, in a thrilling overtime game, to clinch a spot in the 2021 postseason. The way this team stayed together, and showed the kind of resolve that championship teams show, tells us a lot about the players and the coaches. There is no quit in this team. And despite all the criticism they have endured (some of it warranted), this team deserves much respect today.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO