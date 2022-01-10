Above Average Temperatures Returning

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are beginning to rebound following Sunday’s cold front. It was the coldest morning of the year so far as pretty much all of Middle GA began the morning below freezing and half of it below 30 degrees. The clear skies will remain with us for the first half of the day before cloud cover begins to fill in from the south later this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s around the region with the warmest spots likely to reach the 60 degree mark. The wind will also be a nonfactor today as it shifts from the east to the west at about 5 mph. Rain is not expected with any of the clouds that fill in this evening.

MACON, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO