ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Above Average Temperatures Returning

By Adrian Campa
KFDA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a chilly Sunday with below average highs down in the 40s... Above average high...

www.newschannel10.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Work
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
COLORADO STATE
41nbc.com

Warmer temperatures are returning to Middle GA

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are beginning to rebound following Sunday’s cold front. It was the coldest morning of the year so far as pretty much all of Middle GA began the morning below freezing and half of it below 30 degrees. The clear skies will remain with us for the first half of the day before cloud cover begins to fill in from the south later this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s around the region with the warmest spots likely to reach the 60 degree mark. The wind will also be a nonfactor today as it shifts from the east to the west at about 5 mph. Rain is not expected with any of the clouds that fill in this evening.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wrrnetwork.com

NWS: Four Day Look Ahead: Temperatures above normal

Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week from the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s hard to be disappointed with this kind of weather for the middle of winter according to the forecast. Sorry for those who live around Casper, the wind will not relent. The good news is temperatures are well above normal.
RIVERTON, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy