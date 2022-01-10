More than 3,000 PG&E customers still waiting on power 2 weeks after Sierra Nevada storm

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Today, PG&E crews have successfully restored power to all businesses and residences affected by the winter storms a few weeks ago. At the peak of the storm, about 10 thousand customers were impacted. The last customers they restored power to were those located in rural areas and those difficult to reach.
Thousands of PG&E customers are still without power this morning, two weeks after a severe winter storm hit the Sierras and foothills. As of Sunday afternoon, PG&E reported more than 3,customers in the Sierras and Foothills were still without power, which should be restored by Tuesday at the latest. PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said that 5,765 customers were affected in the utility’s Sierra Division. In Nevada County, 3,550 customers were without power, along with 1,049 in Placer County, 750 in El Dorado County and 355 in Sierra County. The most extensive damage — caused by intense snowfall over a short period. There have been several community resource centers opened for those in the Sierra affected by the power outages, allowing residents to charge electronic devices or grab essential supplies.
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of Pacific Gas and Electric customers were still without power across three counties within the utility’s Sierra Division, while one county has seen power fully restored.
Utility crews were able to restore power to many over the past few days, with hundreds of crews working on fixing the issue.
According to PG&E, as of 6 p.m. Monday, El Dorado County has been fully restored. Progress was made in Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties but there is still work to be done to turn the lights back on for all. Below are the current statistics for powerless customers...
PG&E crews, along with mutual aid and contract crews are working around the clock and making every effort and using every tool at our disposal to make repairs the snow and trees have caused to turn the power back on to the remaining 1,200 customers in Humboldt and Trinity counties. Most of our customers who are currently impacted by last week’s destructive winter storm are in Willow Creek and Burnt Ranch.
The Latest – Friday, Jan. 7: PG&E said that there are 7,120 customers without power in the Sierra Division as of 6 p.m.:Placer County – 1,282Sierra County – 255Nevada County – 4,463El Dorado County – 959 Original story below: (KTXL) – Pacific Gas & Electric officials said power will be back on within the next four days […]
As always, the safety of our customers, crews and communities we serve is our most important responsibility. We are working to restore power to the remaining 1,500 customers in Humboldt and Trinity counties who were impacted by last week’s destructive winter storm. Most of the customers are in Willow Creek and Burnt Ranch. We are restoring power to customers every single day and will continue to do so. Right now the very latest estimated time of restoration is for January 11. We expect all customers impacted by this storm to have power by midnight next Tuesday.
Power companies in Virginia hope that the calmer weekend weather will allow crews to restore power to residents after this week’s winter storms. Dominion Energy Spokesperson Peggy Fox told WTOP as of Saturday morning, 2,000 customers are without power in Northern Virginia, with more than half are living in Stafford County. That number had dropped to just over 500 by Saturday.
ALTA SIERRA, Calif. — More than a week and a half after a powerful snowstorm caused outages for many across the Sierra and Foothills, work is still underway to repair damage and restore power in the Alta Sierra community in Nevada County. The storm knocked down thousands of trees,...
A day after state officials concluded that a tree falling into Pacific Gas and Electric Company power lines started the massive Dixie Fire last summer, the utility said millions of other trees remain within "strike distance" of its equipment.
While the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued a news release Tuesday that said the fire...
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — More than 21,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the Sierra Foothills are still without power after last Sunday’s record-setting snowstorm. One Grass Valley customer in crisis, though, finally got his power back Tuesday after CBS13 made a visit to hear his story.
Patrick Franks’ sister Sheryl emailed CBS13, writing, “I don’t want him to die like this.”
Patrick has Stage 4 melanoma.
“I have it in my brain,” he says, “I have it in my lungs, and I have it in my spleen.”
His roommate, Michele, has COPD, a chronic lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe.
“Michele is...
More than 250,00 people are without power after a winter storm struck Virginia, stranding motorists and causing at least five deaths. In Central and Northern Virginia, more than 160,000 customers of Dominion Power were in the dark Monday night thanks to heavy snows in the area. Outages spread over the course of Monday, according to WRIC. The highest number of outages happened in the rural counties west of Richmond.
NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — Warming centers are providing comfort to hundreds of Nevada County residents still in the dark – a light of hope as PG&E crews work to return power. “I’ve barely been able to stay in touch whatsoever,” said Galen Krumel. Krumel has been...
TRUCKEE (AP/CBS13) — Rain and snow showers – along with widespread power outages in the Sierra – lingered over Northern California on Tuesday as the latest weather system moved through. The storm added to substantial early season precipitation dropped by powerful December systems that also cut power...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 3,500 LP&L customers were without power Tuesday morning, according to the company’s outage map. As of 8:00 a.m., power has since been restored. At 7:30 a.m., LP&L tweeted crews are working to restore power to customers affected in central to west Lubbock. Outages...
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A power outage affected 12,000 Huntsville Utilities customers across Madison County Monday morning. The company provided an update around 9 p.m. saying 288 customers did not have power and crews would continue to work until all customers have power. At 8:10 a.m., the company...
The Latest – Tuesday, Jan. 4 PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said Tuesday morning, there were around 21,000 customers without power in the Sierra. Of the total, 10,800 customers are without power in Nevada County, 5,700 in El Dorado County and 4,300 in Placer County. The number of Nevada County locations with reports of damage also […]
Thousands of PG&E customers in the Sierra who lost power due to the recent storms have had their power restored, but 25,000 are still in the dark, the utility says. And with another storm bearing down in the Sierra, crews can't make repairs fast enough.
COLFAX, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews spent another day working to restore power to customers in the Sierra and Foothills after significant snowfall caused outages for tens of thousands of people. The outages caused by the weather system have left many in the dark in their...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power crews are working to restore power Monday morning after strong wind gusts caused outages. At the height of the outages, more than 29,000 were offline early Monday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., that number had fallen by more than 10,000. Roughly half of the power...
