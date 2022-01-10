More than 3,000 PG&E customers still waiting on power 2 weeks after Sierra Nevada storm

Thousands of PG&E customers are still without power this morning, two weeks after a severe winter storm hit the Sierras and foothills. As of Sunday afternoon, PG&E reported more than 3,customers in the Sierras and Foothills were still without power, which should be restored by Tuesday at the latest. PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said that 5,765 customers were affected in the utility’s Sierra Division. In Nevada County, 3,550 customers were without power, along with 1,049 in Placer County, 750 in El Dorado County and 355 in Sierra County. The most extensive damage — caused by intense snowfall over a short period. There have been several community resource centers opened for those in the Sierra affected by the power outages, allowing residents to charge electronic devices or grab essential supplies.

2 DAYS AGO