ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

More than 3,000 PG&E customers still waiting on power 2 weeks after Sierra Nevada storm

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers are still without power two weeks after a severe winter storm brought several feet of snowfall...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Thousands Of PG&E Customers Still Without Power

Thousands of PG&E customers are still without power this morning, two weeks after a severe winter storm hit the Sierras and foothills. As of Sunday afternoon, PG&E reported more than 3,customers in the Sierras and Foothills were still without power, which should be restored by Tuesday at the latest. PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said that 5,765 customers were affected in the utility’s Sierra Division. In Nevada County, 3,550 customers were without power, along with 1,049 in Placer County, 750 in El Dorado County and 355 in Sierra County. The most extensive damage — caused by intense snowfall over a short period. There have been several community resource centers opened for those in the Sierra affected by the power outages, allowing residents to charge electronic devices or grab essential supplies.
CBS Sacramento

PG&E: El Dorado County Power Fully Restored, Hundreds More In Foothills Still In The Dark

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of Pacific Gas and Electric customers were still without power across three counties within the utility’s Sierra Division, while one county has seen power fully restored. Utility crews were able to restore power to many over the past few days, with hundreds of crews working on fixing the issue. According to PG&E, as of 6 p.m. Monday, El Dorado County has been fully restored. Progress was made in Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties but there is still work to be done to turn the lights back on for all. Below are the current statistics for powerless customers...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

PG&E Struggling to Restore Power to Humboldt and Trinity County Residents Who’ve Been Slammed By Winter Storms

PG&E crews, along with mutual aid and contract crews are working around the clock and making every effort and using every tool at our disposal to make repairs the snow and trees have caused to turn the power back on to the remaining 1,200 customers in Humboldt and Trinity counties. Most of our customers who are currently impacted by last week’s destructive winter storm are in Willow Creek and Burnt Ranch.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
lostcoastoutpost.com

PG&E Begs for Forgiveness By Giving Away Firewood to Local Customers Affected By Outages; Some Have Been Without Power for More Than A Week

As always, the safety of our customers, crews and communities we serve is our most important responsibility. We are working to restore power to the remaining 1,500 customers in Humboldt and Trinity counties who were impacted by last week’s destructive winter storm. Most of the customers are in Willow Creek and Burnt Ranch. We are restoring power to customers every single day and will continue to do so. Right now the very latest estimated time of restoration is for January 11. We expect all customers impacted by this storm to have power by midnight next Tuesday.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
WTOP

After week of winter storms, Va. power companies work to restore power to customers

Power companies in Virginia hope that the calmer weekend weather will allow crews to restore power to residents after this week’s winter storms. Dominion Energy Spokesperson Peggy Fox told WTOP as of Saturday morning, 2,000 customers are without power in Northern Virginia, with more than half are living in Stafford County. That number had dropped to just over 500 by Saturday.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#El Dorado#The Sierra Nevada#Sacbee Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Customer With Stage 4 Cancer Gets Power Back In Foothills After 10 Days

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — More than 21,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the Sierra Foothills are still without power after last Sunday’s record-setting snowstorm. One Grass Valley customer in crisis, though, finally got his power back Tuesday after CBS13 made a visit to hear his story. Patrick Franks’ sister Sheryl emailed CBS13, writing, “I don’t want him to die like this.” Patrick has Stage 4 melanoma. “I have it in my brain,” he says, “I have it in my lungs, and I have it in my spleen.” His roommate, Michele, has COPD, a chronic lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe. “Michele is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Outsider.com

Virginia Winter Storm Causes Power Outages for More Than 250,000 Homes

More than 250,00 people are without power after a winter storm struck Virginia, stranding motorists and causing at least five deaths. In Central and Northern Virginia, more than 160,000 customers of Dominion Power were in the dark Monday night thanks to heavy snows in the area. Outages spread over the course of Monday, according to WRIC. The highest number of outages happened in the rural counties west of Richmond.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KCBD

Power restored to more than 3,500 LP&L customers Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 3,500 LP&L customers were without power Tuesday morning, according to the company’s outage map. As of 8:00 a.m., power has since been restored. At 7:30 a.m., LP&L tweeted crews are working to restore power to customers affected in central to west Lubbock. Outages...
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX40

PG&E: 21K still without power Tuesday after late-December storms

The Latest – Tuesday, Jan. 4 PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said Tuesday morning, there were around 21,000 customers without power in the Sierra. Of the total, 10,800 customers are without power in Nevada County, 5,700 in El Dorado County and 4,300 in Placer County. The number of Nevada County locations with reports of damage also […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

For some PG&E crewmen, restoring power to Sierra, Foothills is personal

COLFAX, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews spent another day working to restore power to customers in the Sierra and Foothills after significant snowfall caused outages for tens of thousands of people. The outages caused by the weather system have left many in the dark in their...
COLFAX, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy