ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chen takes sixth title at US figure skating championships

By MATTHEW STOCKMAN
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ce8pF_0dhCVZM700
Nathan Chen captured his sixth men's title at the US Figure Skating Championships by winning Sunday's free skate final /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen, a top contender for Beijing Olympic gold, won his sixth consecutive men's crown at the US Figure Skating Championships by capturing Sunday's free skate final.

Chen scored 328.01 total points to take the overall victory after winning the free skate with 212.62 and setting a meet record with 115.39 points in Saturday's short program at Nashville, Tennessee.

"This was a really fun championships," Chen said. "The crowd was amazing. This was a great time."

Ilia Malinin, a 17-year-old prodigy who delivered four quadruple jumps, was second overall on 302.48 after scoring 199.02 to finish second in the free skate.

"I'm really happy and also surprised I got second," Malinin said. "It's definitely my dream to go to the Olympics and I really think I deserve to go."

Vincent Zhou, the 2021 Skate America winner who placed sixth at the 2018 Winter Olympics, was third overall on 290.16 after placing fourth in the free skate on 177.38 and second in the short program.

"The competition was really tough," Chen said. "We have a great group of athletes and I'm glad to be part of the generation."

A US Olympic selection committee will pick the American men to compete next month in China, taking performances in other events into consideration, but Chen's trip is all-but set in stone.

Chen, 22, finished fifth in the men's event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, where he helped the US squad to a bronze medal in the team event.

After his Olympic defeat, Chen won the 2018 world title and began an unbeaten run in all competitions that ended only last October when he finished third at Skate America.

Chen set free skate and overall scoring records at the 2019 Grand Prix Final for his third straight triumph in the event.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US Figure Skating picks experience over youth for Beijing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For all its strength and elegance, grace and power, the sport of figure skating tends to court controversy. Just look at the number of films and documentaries about Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, or the scandal in the pairs competition that rocked the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and led to major changes in scoring.
SPORTS
POPSUGAR

Nathan Chen's Quad Jumps Could Win Olympic Gold — See Them in Slow Motion

The 2022 Winter Olympics are only weeks away, and at the US Figure Skating Championships, the best skaters in the country competed for one of the much-coveted spots on Team USA. Unsurprisingly, one of those slots went to Nathan Chen, now a six-time national champion in addition to his three world titles and an assortment of other honors. If you can barely keep up with his fast-rotating jumps, you can get a better look with this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Skate America#Free Skate#Olympics#Pyeongchang#Getty Images#Us Olympic#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Japanese gymnastics legend Uchimura retires at 33

Two-time Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Kohei Uchimura has retired aged 33, his management said Tuesday, ending the career of one of the sport's all-time greats. Uchimura claimed gold at the 2012 and 2016 Games, won the Olympic team title with Japan in Rio and was crowned all-around world champion six times. But he suffered disappointment in his Olympic swansong, falling off the horizontal bar and failing to reach the final at last year's Tokyo Games. Uchimura's final competition was at the world championships last October in Kitakyushu, the city where he was born.
SPORTS
Footwear News

How the Different Sports Shoes at the Winter Olympics in Beijing Work & How They Help Athletes Win

The 2022 Winter Olympics are nearing, taking place next February in Beijing, China. Across 15 different sports, athletes from around the world will compete in competitions ranging from speed skating to cross-country skiing. However, much like the summer Olympics, the winter games require specific equipment with specific features—namely, shoes. Though some of the circumstances have changed—for example, the NHL has pulled out of this year’s games altogether—many are the same. The season’s usual sports, including the biathlon, curling, bobsleigh and luge, among others, will resume. Additionally, the unique sports in the Winter Olympics require equally specified footwear, ranging from boots to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Webb Simpson eyeing Ryder Cup return after winless 2021

Webb Simpson hopes a long journey will pay dividends in the shape of an overdue Sony Open victory as he targets a Ryder Cup return.Simpson has finished fourth, third and fourth in his last three starts at Waialae Country Club, although he comes into the event without the benefit of starting the year in the previous week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.That tournament is reserved for winners on the PGA Tour in the preceding season and Simpson failed to add to his seven tour titles in 2021, recording five top 10s in 21 starts as he battled Covid-19 and a neck...
GOLF
AFP

AFP

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy