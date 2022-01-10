ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Expands the Dunk Family With a New Deconstructed Model

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapitalizing off of the popularity of the Dunk family of silhouettes, Nike is adding yet another take on the silhouette to its already extensive lineup. 2020 saw the release of the...

hypebae.com

Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ Launching July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ is a new color option from Jordan Brand that has familiar color blocking and will launch during Summer 2022. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in mostly Grey and has a similar color blocking as the ‘Obsidian’ pair. Utilizing Stealth Grey on the upper while White adorns the mudguard, laces, and outsole. Next, Metallic Silver appears on the top eyelets. Lastly, a darker shade of Grey lands on the liner, inside of the tongue, and heel to finish the look. Also, the pair will come with the original packaging.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Unveils Retro Lineup for Spring 2022

Following the reveal of its Fall 2022 lineup, Jordan Brand has offered a sneak peek into what we can expect from its retro category this spring. Standouts include a printed AJ4 inspired by the legendary Phil Jackson and an elevated Air Jordan 3 done in “Muslin” hues. Read on to preview the complete offering.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘Court Purple’ Next Week

Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13 coming soon. The sportswear brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” next week. The latest iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe dons a two-tone color scheme with a black textile mesh and leather upper appearing at the midfoot and toebox while purple suede is used for the underlay at the heel counter. This iteration of the Air Jordan 13 also features the classic cat eye-inspired hologram by the ankle collar while reflective accents also appear when light...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

T-Mac And A.I. Collide In This Reebok Question Mash-up With adidas

Despite Reebok being sold off by adidas, it seems that the formerly unified brands are moving forward with its crossover agenda in which notable entities from both sides collide into one. Whether it be two signature athletes (think Shaq and Dame) or two properties (Instapump Fury and BOOST), these amalgams have been met with praise for its bold decision to cross brand lines.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Grounds' Moopie Sneaker Is Bigger and More Bulbous Than Ever

Japanese designer Mikio Sakabe continues to explore what’s possible in the world of footwear with his latest Grounds release, the Moopie, which has just landed at the London concept store UJNG in two classic colorways. Following on from Grounds’ vast SS21 collection and a Walter Van Beirendonck partnership comes...
APPAREL
Footwear News

6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue"

2022 is already looking brighter than ever on the retro releases front as more and more colorways are starting to trickle out into the ether, and the latest to arrive on the scene is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue.” This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing this palette on this model as it first appeared as on the Air Jordan 13 Low in 1998 — that of which also retro’d in 2017 — and now it will be showing face yet again on the silhouette’s high-cut offering.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Lands With A Bold Mix Of Neons For Kids

While not the most-heralded model from Team Jumpman, the Jordan 6 Rings continues to boast a cult-following due to its design and penchant for experimental colorways. For the model’s latest proposition, it’s indulged in a white and black mix complemented by a slew of neon hues. Chenille-made logos on the tongue sport the sneaker’s varying tones, while components across the shoe borrowed from the six Air Jordan models in which #23 won his six NBA titles boast vibrant citrus, green and other colors sparingly. Underfoot, outsoles introduce a rich blue camouflage pattern into the mix, making the shoes a perfect option for the year’s warmer months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Why Are Shoe and Sneaker Prices So Expensive and Different?

Whether you are obsessed with sneakers or you have been really trying to understand the obsession of a friend or loved one paying an exorbitant price tag for a pair of shoes, it can be a hard thing for many people to understand. Especially if you know a sneaker collector or someone who loves to invest in pricey Oxfords, you may have asked yourself on more than one occasion just what it is that sets apart shoes from sneakers and why the prices are different. Here’s the thing to know: while pricey sneakers may be indistinguishable from humdrum $60 shoes to...
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Best Nike Air Force 1s to Shop Right Now

Released in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 is arguably one of the world’s most recognizable sneakers. The iconic silhouette has seen hundreds of collectible reinterpretations, from practical weatherized models to fashion-forward, Swarovski-covered designs. For those looking to add the classic sneaker to their rotation, read on for five...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim’s New Collection Challenges Microfiber Pollution

A recent report from The Nature Conservancy and Bain & Company found that an estimated 120,000 million metric tons of synthetic microfibers are released into the environment annually at the pre-consumer stage. This type of pollution has infiltrated even the most remote areas of the Arctic: In 2020, microfibers were found in surface sediment samples collected from the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Laurentian Great Lakes and shallow suburban lakes in southern Ontario. Headlines like these are inspiring companies like Patagonia and Samsung to develop a washing machine that minimizes the number of microfibers that seep into waterways through laundering. They are also the driving...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Frame Deconstructs Denim in New Collection

Mastering the rules of design before breaking them is the backbone of fashion, and Frame’s latest program lives up to the challenge. The premium denim brand recently bowed Atelier of Denim, a line of richly hued deconstructed styles that brings an artisanal hand-crafted feel to Frame’s denim collection. With interesting and intricate seaming, flattering arched and curved seams and exposed interior construction details, the pieces are designed to be a unique and fresh addition to Frame’s expansive range of clean washes and everyday staples. Frame’s deconstructed theme echoes recent trends seen in runway collections. For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace presented mixed-media denim and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Releases '90s-Inspired Sneaker

Louis Vuitton continues to put a luxury spin on classic sneakers with a brand new silhouette, the LV Runner Tatic. Following two new crystal-covered LV Trainers and a monogram slip-on inspired by classic Vans, the iconic fashion house reveals yet another sneaker model inspired by running shoes from the ’90s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Ultimate Guide to Men’s White Sneakers in 2022: Legends, Trends and Notables

Table of Contents Legendary White Sneakers Minimalist White Sneakers Sporty White Sneakers On-Trend White Sneakers for Men The best men’s white sneakers serve as blank canvases on which to paint your personal style, whether it leans toward streetwear, smart casual, preppy or something totally unique. But when it comes to choosing the best white sneakers for you, it can feel like there are too many options to choose from. Most styles available today can trace their roots back to athletic performance. Some styles we love today, at one point in time, were considered cutting-edge technology for tennis, running, basketball or skateboarding. Sports technology has advanced immeasurably,...
APPAREL

