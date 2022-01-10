ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The Russian Ambassador to the United States has urged Kazakhstan’s Democratic Forces to re-establish stability

By Himanshu Sharma
goodmorningpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(United States): Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, has emphasised that instead than undermining the situation in Kazakhstan, all democratic forces should work to restore peace. “Radicals with dehumanising views have launched a campaign against Kazakhstan. Thousands of jihadists and marauders attempted to ‘undermine’ the legal...

www.goodmorningpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

U.S. welcomes completion of Russian-led mission in Kazakhstan -State Dept.

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's announcement that Russian-led forces had completed their mission in the country following serious unrest. Tokayev said that forces from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) will begin withdrawing from the country in two...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

White House dismisses ‘crazy Russian claims’ that US is behind Kazakhstan unrest

As more violent protests broke out in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted the United States has nothing to do with the unrest in the former Soviet republic, calling rumors to the contrary “crazy Russian claims.”. “We’re monitoring reports of protests in Kazakhstan. We support...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anatoly Antonov
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Us Capitol#Russian#Democratic Forces#The Russian Embassy#Csto
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
AFP

NATO and Russia confront stark differences on Ukraine crisis

NATO and Russia confronted their stark divide over security in Europe on Wednesday, with the allies challenging President Vladimir Putin to pull troops back from Ukraine and join talks to reduce the threat of open conflict. Meeting senior Kremlin envoys at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Western ambassadors said Moscow would have no veto on Ukraine nor on any other country joining the alliance and warned it would pay a high price if it invaded. "Russia most of all will have to decide whether they really are about security, in which case they should engage, or whether this was all a pretext, and they may not even know yet," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said. Sherman's opposite number, deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko, agreed there had been no breakthrough, and lamented that, between them, Russia and NATO have no "positive agenda -- none at all".
POLITICS
The Independent

Alabama woman who joined Islamic State stuck in refugee camp

Attorneys for a woman who left her Alabama home to join the Islamic State terror group plan to continue fighting for her and her young son even though the Supreme Court declined to consider her lawsuit seeking to re-enter the United States one of the lawyers said Wednesday. Hoda Muthana and her 4-year-old child, the son of a man she met while with IS, have been living in a Syrian refugee camp for nearly the entire life of the child, and it's unclear what steps might come next to argue for their admittance into the United States, said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia to set out security demands at ‘moment of truth’ NATO meeting

Russia is set to lay out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO's 30 allies on Wednesday, following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that showed the two sides have major differences to bridge.The Kremlin will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who described the meeting as “a moment of truth” in Russia-Nato relations.Wednesday's meeting is the second of three key engagements with Russia meant to defuse the growing threat posed by Moscow to neighboring Ukraine as thousands of troops mass along the border. On Monday, there were more than seven hours of talks...
POLITICS
AFP

58% of Americans believe US democracy in danger of collapse: poll

One year after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, six out of 10 Americans believe the country's democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a poll released Wednesday. Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in the poll by Quinnipiac University said they think political instability in the United States is a bigger danger than foreign threats. A majority of those polled -- 58 percent -- said they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse. Thirty-seven percent disagreed. Fifty-three percent meanwhile said they expect political divisions in the country to worsen over their lifetime.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy