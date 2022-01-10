ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Crews Enter Boarded-Up Home in Logan Heights to Put Out Blaze

Times of San Diego
Photo courtesy of San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters make quick work of a fire Sunday at a boarded-up home in Logan Heights.

The residence in the 1800 block of National Avenue was reported on fire at 4:35 p.m. Sunday and crews arrived at 4:39 p.m., according to Battalion Commander David Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The home was the site of a previous fire, he said.

Crews pulled boards off windows and doors to gain entry to the one-story home, Pilkerton said. They extinguished the flames just before 5 p.m.

After a search for people, firefighters eventually declared the site all clear, the battalion chief said. A total of 32 personnel responded to the fire.

– City News Service

