2022 Golden Globes: See The Complete Winners List

By Patrick Hosken
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC did not air the telecast due to controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. To say this year's Golden Globes Awards are a little different would be an understatement. Historically, the show had typically kicked off awards season with a celeb-filled ceremony airing live on NBC from the...

Variety

Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations. The 46-year-old actor delivers two powerhouse performances, both worthy of recognition. His first comes as Jon Peters — the producer, hairdresser and ex-boyfriend of Barbra Streisand — in Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy “Licorice Pizza” from MGM/United Artists Releasing. His other turn comes as Stanton Carlisle, the ambitious and...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Leonardo DiCaprio's New Movie is His First Rotten Film in Years

Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor is pretty synonymous with quality. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, Inception, and The Departed are just a few of the movies he starred in that are fan favorites and became worldwide successes arguably because of his presence. The actor finally won his Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant back in 2016 and has committed to chasing Oscar gold, but his latest film is among his worst when looking at the critical rating. Don't Look Up, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is the actor's lowest rated film in almost a decade.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Golden Globes red carpet, live audience canceled

The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards are just around the corner — but this year's ceremony, which honors the best in film and television, will look a lot different. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, announced Tuesday that it's taking extra safety measures to protect those participating in Sunday’s ceremony from the latest COVID surge.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything That Isn't Happening at the 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes are not exactly shaping up to be the kick-off to awards season we were all expecting. Yes, the 79th Annual Golden Globes will still air this Sunday, January 9th, honoring the best in film and television from the last year. But rather than appearing on live TV, the event will be streamed elsewhere. And according to Page Six and Variety, the show won't be the star-studded extravaganza it usually is — in fact, there will be no celebrity presenters or red carpet. In part, this is due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, but it doesn't help that the event has become so controversial in recent years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
