The Green Bay Packers will have a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs, which should give them some additional time to rest up injured players ahead of their push for the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, it seems even the additional week of rest won’t be enough for one key player to make his return. According to Ryan Wood, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that he wants to “temper expectations” regarding Za’Darius Smith’s long-awaited return from a back injury.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO