The third-largest group in the European Parliament called Wednesday for the establishment of a committee to investigate abuses by European Union governments with powerful spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group Renew Europe, a liberal political grouping, made its appeal following reports that the NSO Group's Pegasus software has been used hack the smartphones of opposition politicians, lawyers, journalists and critics of the right-wing governments in Hungary and Poland.“We need a full inquiry into the Pegasus spyware scandal. European democracy is being undermined, and the EU should act accordingly," said Sophie in ’t Veld, a Dutch member of the European...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO