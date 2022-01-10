ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude oil futures mostly steady as omicron concerns weigh

By Andrew Toh
spglobal.com
 3 days ago

Crude oil futures started the week mostly steady during mid-morning trade in Asia Jan. 10, erasing steep losses earlier in the trading session as the upward momentum in oil prices remained intact despite a continued rise in COVID-19 cases worldwide. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...

www.spglobal.com

MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
spglobal.com

INTERVIEW: Scrubbers' use boosts HSFO even as cleaner fuels emerge: industry expert

COVID-19 related hurdles, transparency, margins squeeze hurt industry. Decarbonization talks gaining momentum; fossil fuels to still dominate. Shipping's tryst with scrubber installations continues to find favor as the Hi-5 spread stayed fairly wide, particularly in the second half of 2021, with the differential only set to "widen a little more" this year, global research and consulting company BLUE Insight's director Adrian Tolson said.
spglobal.com

Brazil steel market sentiment improves in January: Platts survey

Brazilian steel market sentiment has turned up in January, with most market participants expecting a general upward momentum, according to the latest monthly survey by S&P Global Platts. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In the survey of Brazilian producers, distributors, traders and end-customers...
spglobal.com

Winter Olympics may upset throughput plan of China's independent refiners

The refineries in China's eastern Shandong province are being asked by the government to cut throughput ahead of the Winter Olympics in an effort to keep emissions under control, a move that could reduce independent refineries' appetite for crude oil even further, refinery sources told S&P Global Platts. Not registered?
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
Reuters

Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above...
Vice

US Oil Production Will Surge to an All-Time High in 2023

Climate change be damned: U.S. oil production is about to soar to new heights. In spite of President Joe Biden’s pledge to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, U.S. drillers will shatter their pre-pandemic record for pulling dirty crude out of the ground in 2023, according to a new official estimate released Tuesday.
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
actionforex.com

Oil Price Regains Traction on Tight Supply and Continuing Demand Recovery

WTI oil rises on Tuesday, signaling that pullback after repeated failure at psychological $80 barrier was shallow and short-lived (contained by rising 5DMA). The overall sentiment remains positive on tight global supply and expectations that rising number of new coronavirus cases will not have strong impact on global demand recovery.
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
theedgemarkets.com

Stocks rise on Powell inflation vow; oil climbs

(Jan 12): Asian stocks followed a rebound in the U.S. after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank will tackle inflation to extend the economic expansion. Shares in Japan and Hong Kong led gains throughout the region. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced to the highest in...
spglobal.com

Aramco Trading Company signs 110,000 b/d crude supply deal with Klesch Group

Deal allows for Arabian crude placement, third-party crude, condensate. Aramco Trading Company will supply 110,000 b/d of crude to the Danish Kalundborg Refinery, following the signing of an agreement with Klesch Group. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Saudi Aramco's trading house will supply...
