INSIDERS: Iowa lawmakers’ top priorities heading into 2022 legislative session

By Dave Price
 3 days ago

Part 1: 2022 Iowa legislative session preview

Monday is the first day of the 2022 legislative session in Iowa. Republicans control the House, the Senate and the governor’s office, so the GOP can do almost whatever it wants. Here are some of the top priorities for lawmakers heading into the new session.

Part 2: Ras Smith voices disappointment with Iowa Democratic Party donors

State Rep. Ras Smith announced Wednesday he is ending his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 2022 Iowa gubernatorial race. Smith said he couldn’t get enough Democratic Party donors to support him.

Smith is worried that this will discourage those who aren’t personally wealthy or better connected to others with money from running for office.

Part 3: Chris Christie opens up about his fight with COVID-19

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spent a week in the hospital after catching COVID-19 in October 2020, before the vaccines were available.

“In those first couple days I was in the hospital, they didn’t know which way it was going to go, and my prayers were focused on being able to be there for my family,” Christie said. “I had a conversation with my wife where I said, ‘Look, if they are going to intubate me, tell them they have to give me an hour notice so that I can do 15 minutes of FaceTime with each of our four children and tell them the things that I might never get the chance to tell them.’ When you confront that, your life becomes very clear and very focused.”

Christie encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, citing the vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations and deaths from the disease.

Part 4: Chris Christie’s prediction

Chris Christie’s prediction about Georgia’s governor race.

Watch previous episodes of The Insiders here .

WHO 13

