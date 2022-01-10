ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and other costars, comedians, and friends commemorate the life and legacy of Bob Saget

By Morgan Keith,Jake Epstein
Bob Saget arriving at the premiere of "Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2013 in Los Angeles.

Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

  • Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.
  • Saget's "Full House" costar John Stamos tweeted that he was "broken" and "gutted" over the news.
  • Several comedians, actors, and friends of Saget praised his kindness, humor, and wit.

The stand-up comedian and "Full House" actor Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to authorities.

Saget, 65, performed stand-up in Jacksonville the night before his death, posting to Instagram that he loved the set and praising the audience.

"I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," Saget wrote .

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who starred in "Full House" alongside Saget, paid tribute to their co-star in a statement shared on Monday with the TODAY show.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," their statement read. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Another of Saget's "Full House" costars, John Stamos, tweeted that he was "broken," "gutted," and "in complete and utter shock" over the news.

"I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos said .

The actor Kat Dennings also wrote a social-media tribute for Saget, whom she starred alongside in "Raising Dad." The sitcom aired in 2001 and had one season .

"I'm speechless," Dennings wrote on Instagram . "Bob Saget was the best. So kind. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace."

Because he doesn't use social media, the "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson released a statement through the comedian Dave Sirus, saying Saget was one of the "nicest men on the planet."

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff," Davidson said in a statement . "He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in any way he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

The actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who participated in a 2008 Comedy Central roast of Saget, commemorated the loss of his longtime friend and shared a photo they took together on Twitter.

"Still in shock," Gottfried tweeted . "I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget."

The comedian Patton Oswalt similarly expressed disbelief in a Twitter statement, saying they had plans to catch up over coffee after Saget finished editing a documentary.

"Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always," Oswalt tweeted alongside several photos of Saget.

Read the original article on Insider

