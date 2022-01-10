No-Show Golden Globes: The 2022 Complete Winners List

While the Golden Globes have long been a fun-filled fête full of A-list film and TV stars eating and, more memorably, drinking throughout the ceremony, this year’s event was markedly different. Unlike in years past, the 79th Golden Globe Awards were not televised. Gone was the familiar banter between hosts like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who presented the show from opposite coasts last year, even amid a pandemic. Instead, after a year of controversy for the Hollywood Foreign Press, the party went off without a red carpet or any celebrity presenters. And in lieu of its signature ceremony, the HFPA unveiled winners and losers via…Twitter.

The HFPA has long been considered a grift for its members, who’ve been accused of more or less accepting bribes in the form of lavish press junkets where they hobnob with stars. But the real trouble started last February, when an L.A. Times investigation revealed that the organization had no Black members among its 87 voters. The report came after several acclaimed Black-led films, such as Judas and the Black Messiah and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods , failed to receive nominations for best picture at the 2021 ceremony, sparking outrage at the voting bloc’s lack of diversity. A few months later, NBC announced it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, and several other networks and streaming services severed ties with the HFPA indefinitely. Tom Cruise even gave back the three Globes he’d won.

In December, the HFPA shared an open letter detailing its efforts to improve its culture, stating it had recruited the “largest and most diverse group of journalists to date, all of whom are excited to be first-time voters this year.” The organization also unveiled a five-year partnership with the NAACP that will “address diversity issues within our organization and Hollywood overall.” The HFPA additionally noted that it had taken “the time to reflect on past missteps and reform our organization for the better. We have worked tirelessly to not only adopt changes addressing policies and conduct, diversity and equity, and voting but to implement these changes thoroughly and meaningfully.”

That said, this year’s crop of Globes hopefuls were still, well, pretty white. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog were the top nominees in the film category, with seven nods each. In the TV world, Succession led the pack with five nominations, with The Morning Show and Ted Lasso coming up just behind the series with four nominations each.

Some projects focused on people of color did make appearances in the winners’ circle: Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story took home three Golden Globes, including Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, while Will Smith scored Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ dad in the biopic King Richard . Most notably, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first transgender actor to take home a Golden Globe for her role as Blanca on Pose .

Otherwise it was largely business as usual, with Succession and its stars dominating three categories, like Best Television Series, Drama , and The Power of the Dog taking home three trophies, too, including Best Motion Picture, Drama and Best Director, Motion Picture.

Maybe next year we’ll see the full impact of the changes the HFPA has instituted. Until then, party privileges are still revoked.

Here are all of tonight’s big winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve — Dune

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga — House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart — Spencer

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard — Annette

Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence — Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone — Cruella

Rachel Zegler — West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba — In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Christine Baranski — The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — Pose

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck — The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan — Belfast

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

Troy Kotsur — CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali — Swan Song

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Will Smith — King Richard

Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat

Encanto — Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias

Dune — Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from King Richard — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio — Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage — Cyrano

Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman — Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos — In the Heights

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Elle Fanning — The Great

Issa Rae — Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain — Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo — Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision

Margaret Qualley — Maid

Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany — WandaVision

Oscar Isaac — Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton — Dopesick

Ewan McGregor — Halston

Tahar Rahim — The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge — White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever — Dopesick

Andie MacDowell — Maid

Sarah Snook — Succession

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Best Picture, Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6 — Finland, Russia, Germany

Drive My Car — Japan

The Hand of God — Italy

A Hero — France, Iran

Parallel Mothers — Spain

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox — Succession

Lee Jung-jae — Squid Game

Billy Porter — Pose

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Omar Sy — Lupin

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Mark Duplass — The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su — Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe — Belfast

Ariana DeBose — West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Ruth Negga — Passing