NFL

Ravens 2022 opponents now known

By Morgan Adsit
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens opponents are known now for the 2022 season after week 18 wrapped up all but one game. They will...

foxbaltimore.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers vs. Ravens: What they're saying in Baltimore after loss

Before losing six games in a row, the Baltimore Ravens sat atop the AFC standings with a record of 8-3. Now, they’re headed home without a playoff berth and evaluating draft picks after a season largely derailed by injuries. Here’s what some writers are saying after Sunday’s 16-13 home...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson hasn’t talked to Ravens about extension

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but he didn’t put a contract extension on the top of his list of offseason thoughts during a Monday press conference. Jackson said that he has not had any conversations with the team about his...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

(opening statement) "That Steelers-Ravens, I can't say enough about the men in that locker room. Their collective will was on display. It was on display throughout a hostile environment today. Obviously, dire circumstances and so forth. A lot of competition in the stadium. Distractions, potentially on the outside. They were able to process all of that and make the necessary plays to secure a victory. I'm just appreciative of it, particularly some of those young ones. Najee [Harris] sustained an elbow injury and was able to get himself back into the game and make significant plays for us. Pat [Freiermuth] had an opportunity to get a first down. He came up a little short in terms of lacking a little awareness there, and we had to punt the ball. He came back and made a significant play. Ray-Ray [McCloud] had an opportunity to secure field position for us in overtime. He didn't. He came back and made a play. The growth and development of these young guys throughout this journey and the negativity that's usually associated with growth and development did not take away from their efforts. They smiled in the face of it, and I'm just appreciative of that. And, obviously, I'm appreciative of our quarterback—QB 1 [Ben Roethlisberger]. He's been smiling in the face of adversity for 18 years. So, even though it's not surprising, it's still appreciated. The turnovers were significant. Whenever we come in here, we better win the turnover battle. We're not getting out of this stadium unless we do. I'm just thankful for their efforts, and I'll stop talking."
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says bone bruise in ankle sidelined him; no update on extension talks

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Monday that a bone bruise in his right ankle sidelined him over the final month of the season. Jackson was carted off the field early in a Dec. 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury that coach John Harbaugh initially described as a sprain. Jackson was inactive for the Ravens’ final four games and practiced just once in that span. In his ...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 18: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-4; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens land first-round steal in 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens season has come to a premature end courtesy of a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. In many ways, it was a season to forget for the Ravens and their fans alike. Injuries threatened to derail the season before it ever really got started,...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

With their season over, some Ravens prepare for possible goodbyes: ‘We’ll see what happens’

The day after his season ended, Ravens center Bradley Bozeman reckoned with the possibility that his career in Baltimore might be over, too. His voice quavered. His jaw trembled. His eyes reddened. Over four NFL seasons, Bozeman has started 49 games, all for the Ravens. His last might’ve been Sunday’s overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Monday, Bozeman, one of the team’s two dozen ...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Sign Eight Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The Ravens have begun the process of building their 2022 roster, as they signed eight players to Reserve/Future deals Monday. Baltimore signed these players the day after their 2021 season ended:. DB Robert Jackson. OT Jaryd Jones-Smith. G/DT Khalil McKenzie. WR Jaylon Moore. C James Murray. TE Tony Poljan. DB...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens DL Brandon Williams opens up on future with team

The Baltimore Ravens could look a lot different the next time that the suit up to play in a meaningful football game. After finishing 2021 with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs, they now head into the 2022 offseason with plenty of their own players who could have played their last game in a Baltimore uniform due to free agency, retirements, or salary cap reasons.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Injuries aren’t the only thing to blame for Ravens’ disappointing 2021 season | COMMENTARY

Sometime in the coming weeks, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti will meet with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta to discuss the state of the team. There needs to be more than just discussions. There needs to be accountability. The owner should demand a full examination of the organization from top to bottom. It doesn’t have to be as extensive as the government’s probe into the ...
NFL
FanSided

Bradley Bozeman gets emotional when discussing his Ravens future

As their 2021 season comes to a close, the Baltimore Ravens have several key roster decisions to make, including one on center Bradley Bozeman. Bozeman will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and depending on what the team prioritizes in 2022, he may have played his last game with the Ravens.
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Glenn Clark: Why The Ravens Should Run It Back In 2022

I’ve kept saying these words over and over again during the last month and a half and yet it still seems like there are people who are struggling with them. Allow me to try again. “These aren’t the Ravens.”. I understand why Ravens fans have been worked up...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Episode 1, Offseason ’22: Why Lamar’s Deal Didn’t Happen

In this episode Brian McFarland & Tony Lombardi discuss:. * Why a lack of cap space prevented a Lamar Jackson extension. * What Patrick Mekari did to get his extension this year. * Is Lamar’s extension inevitable?. * What are the pros and cons of void years?. * By...
NFL

