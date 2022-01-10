ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Caps Host Bruins

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first of three times this season, the Caps face the Boston Bruins on Monday night in D.C. Monday's game starts a stretch in which Washington plays seven of its next 11 games at home between now and the All-Star break in early February. Monday's game against the...

www.nhl.com

CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
WRAL

Marchand bloodied, scores twice in Bruins' 7-3 win over Caps

WASHINGTON — Trainers repaired the giant gash on Brad Marchand's nose, stuffed gauze up his nostrils and then he stepped back on to the ice minutes after taking a violent high stick to the face. Bloody nose and all, Marchand looked like the epitome of an old-school hockey player...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Injuries: Latest On Charlie McAvoy, Nick Foligno, Others

The Boston Bruins have something of a laundry list of injured or unavailable players. The B’s are set to play Monday night in Washington against the Capitals, and there will be no shortage of personnel changes. Here were Bruce Cassidy’s updates after pregame skate. — Charlie McAvoy, who...
NHL
nbcboston.com

NHL Rumors: Bruins to Sign Goaltender Tuukka Rask to One-Year Contract

Report: Bruins to sign goaltender Tuukka Rask to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tuukka Rask's return to the Boston Bruins is complete. The veteran goaltender has signed a one-year free agent contract with the B's, per PuckPedia. It's a team-friendly deal worth less than $1 million for the rest of the 2021-22 NHL season.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Brad Marchand Leads Bruins To Win Vs. Capitals

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand led the way and scored two goals in their 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals. David Pastrnak also scored twice and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk tallied five points with four assists and one goal Monday night. Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from...
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a bounce-back win in Buffalo

Bryan Burns on Kucherov's hat trick, the fast start and improving health. Three days after playing one of its worst games of the season, the Tampa Bay Lightning bounced back with one of their best, dominating the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-1 rout at KeyBank Center for their third win in the last four contests.
NHL
NHL

Eichel may need time to regain form with Golden Knights after surgery

Center begins skating with new team, hasn't played since March 7. Jack Eichel skated with the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time Tuesday, prompting two main questions: When will he debut for them? How quickly can he regain his form as one of the best players in the NHL?
NHL
discoverestevan.com

Bruins Add to Defensive Corps

The Estevan Bruins might be in COVID-19 protocol, but that didn't keep them from being active on the trade front ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The team announced Monday that they acquired 2002-born defenceman Damon Byers from Melfort in exchange for a player-development fee. The left-shot native of Edson, Alta....
NHL
Sentinel & Enterprise

Bruins erupt to top Capitals

WASHINGTON — Brad Marchand returned from a bloody nose in the first period to score two goals and assist on another, while center Patrice Bergeron saved one at the other end and the Boston Bruins routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Monday night. After falling behind two goals early...
NHL
NHL

Bruins Assign Jeremy Swayman To Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 12, that the team has assigned Jeremy Swayman to Providence and recalled defenseman Tyler Lewington from Providence on an emergency basis. Swayman, 23, has compiled a 8-6-2 record with a 2.26 goals against average and .918 save percentage in...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins lines vs. Canadiens: DeBrusk, Nosek back from COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens tonight and will get two forwards back from COVID protocol. Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek return to the lineup after being in protocol the last few games. DeBrusk will slot back in on the third line’s left wing. Nosek will center the fourth line.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Bloody good rally from Marchand, Bruins

Style-wise, Brad Marchand takes the cake for leading the Bruins after being bloodied. There’s substance, too. Both Marchand and David Pastrnak generated two-goal, one-assist performances in that impressive Bruins win. Still, it’s pretty tough to argue with Grzelcyk as the NHL player of the night for Monday. Grzelcyk generated...
NHL
NESN

Don Sweeney Addresses Possibility Of Bruins Pursuing Evander Kane

Evander Kane is a free agent because of a litany of off-the-ice issues. On the ice, he’s coming off a career season in 2020-21, which undoubtedly makes him, at the very least, an enticing player for contending teams to pursue. Kane had his contract terminated over the weekend by...
NHL
NHL

Marchand Shines Again as B's Rout Canadiens

BOSTON - As he met with the media on Wednesday morning to discuss the vicious high stick he took across the nose two nights earlier in Washington, Brad Marchand was relieved to have avoided any major damage. A few stitches, a broken nose, and a nasty shiner under his left eye were manageable just as long as his teeth remained intact.
NHL

