Klay Thompson makes emotional return to Golden State Warriors

As the NBA's All-Time 3-point leader, Steph Curry has already marked his place in history. For the Warriors, he is their leader, their face, and their champion. But it didn't always start out like that for Curry. In the beginning, he was just a young kid hoping to make it in the league and, as he said in an interview with GQ, his family wasn't even sure where the franchise was located when he was drafted.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO