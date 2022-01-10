2 landslides on same hill in the last week have people living in Pittsburgh neighborhood worried

PITTSBURGH — People living in Pittsburgh’s Ridgemont neighborhood said they’re getting increasingly worried after two landslides on the same hill in the last week.

Last weekend, Channel 11 went to check on the slide on Hamburg Street. At the time, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Works was out cleaning things up. With more heavy rain and melting snow, Henry Kasavich said it happened again.

“They said we don’t have the resources,” he said. “But they called their public works person and they came out and put up red cones.”

Kasavich said he’s not seeing anything being done to prevent another major slide. He said he heard a loud noise Sunday evening and walked outside to see the ground give way.

“It seems like a dangerous situation,” he said.

Kasavich also pointed out there’s water gushing from the hill too, something that could quickly turn to ice with single-digit wind chills in the forecast.

“I feel bad for the folks who can’t get out and around,” he said. “I just hope they get it taken care of.”

Other people living there said they just hope to keep their power, and heat, on through the chilly days ahead.

