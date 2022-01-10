ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget, Wholesome ‘Full House’ Star and Brilliantly Filthy Comic, Dead at 65

By EJ Dickson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Saget, the actor and comedian who gained fame on the sitcom Full House and as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos before thoroughly shedding his wholesome image, died Sunday at the age of 65. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was found...

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
What You Need to Know About Bob Saget and His Wife Kelly Rizzo Over the Years

Sunday came with the tragic news of “Full House” star Bob Saget’s death at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65 years old. He left behind his three daughters, countless friends, coworkers and fans, and his widow, Kelly Rizzo. Rizzo and Saget met in 2015 through friends and announced their engagement two years later in 2017, according to Stylecaster. They tied the knot in 2018 and shared no children together; Saget shared his three daughters with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. Like her late husband, Rizzo also works in entertainment. She hosts the award-winning travel show, “Eat Travel Rock.” In the...
Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
Full House's Dave Coulier on Death of Bob Saget: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Full House‘s Dave Coulier has released a statement following the passing of longtime friend and co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65.  “My heart is broken,” Coulier tweeted late Sunday. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” Fellow Full House vets Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear. Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Coulier co-starred as Danny’s best friend (and stand-up comedian) Joey Gladstone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier)
Jodie Sweetin Honors ‘Full House’ Dad Bob Saget After His Death at 65

“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles for the first time since the death of her TV dad, comedian Bob Saget. The actor died Sunday in Orlando, Fla., at 65 years old. Saget was best known for playing the dad in the ’80s and ’90s family series “Full House”. Saget also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Sweetin, who was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with purple joggers and a pair of chestnut Ugg Mini Blakeley fur-trimmed boots, honored Saget in post on Instagram. “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being...
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
John Stamos Mourns Death Of Friend & ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget: “I Am Broken”

Actor John Stamos reacted Sunday to news of the death of his close friend and former Full House co-star Bob Saget at age 65. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. I am broken. I am gutted.  I am in complete and utter shock.  I will never ever have another friend like him.  I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022 Stamos and Saget acted opposite each other for the eight seasons of ABC’s...
