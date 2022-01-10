ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cameron Smith scores PGA record 34-under to win TOC

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2falhJ_0dhCRexi00

Despite notching an incredible PGA record low 34-under on a 72-hole par, the Tournament of Champions still wasn’t decided until Cameron Smith’s final hole Sunday.

But a birdie on 18 wrapped up Smith’s one-stroke victory and a final-round 65 (8-under) for the Australian in Kapalua, Hawaii.

“Unreal round,” Smith said. “Something I’ll never forget.”

Smith hit eight birdies on the day, including four over the final six holes, to keep his competition at bay.

The win was Smith’s fourth on the Tour. His most recent victory prior to Sunday was at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans — coincidentally where he also earned his first championship — last spring.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain and Australia’s Matt Jones, who had to settle for second and third respectively, each bested Ernie Els’ previous high-water mark of a 31-under, set at the 2003 TOC. Rahm finished 33-under, while Jones was 32-under.

Rahm, who finished with a 7-under-66 Sunday, birdied his final hole to keep the pressure on Smith, before Smith matched his round.

Rahm scored 32 birdies over four rounds, tying another PGA Tour record. He tied Mark Calcavecchia (2001 Phoenix Open) and Paul Gow (2001 B.C. Open).

“I have every reason to be smiling,” Rahm said. “It’s a bittersweet moment.”

Jones added a third impressive performance, firing a scorching 12-under 61 on Sunday, a round which featured two eagles and eight birdies. After scoring a nearly as good 62 on Saturday, that gave Jones a PGA record of his own, the lowest 36-hole score at 23-under.

Patrick Cantlay finished in fourth place at 26-under after his final-round 6-under-67.

Three golfers finished tied for fifth at 25-under. Collin Morikawa shot a 62 on Sunday, Justin Thomas recorded a 65 and Daniel Berger had a 69.

Kevin Kisner fired a final-round 65 to forge an eight-place tie with South Korea’s Sungjae Im (final-round 69) at 24-under.

Cam Davis (66) and Marc Leishman (68) rounded out the Top 10, finishing 23-under for the tournament.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is "BETTER THAN ME" admits Jon Rahm

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is much a better golfer at the age of 12 than Jon Rahm was at the same stage of his career, admits the World No.1. Rahm, who finished second behind new PGA Tour record winner Cameron Smith at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, admits he would also love to one day experience playing golf with his own son Kepa just as the Woods' did at the PNC Championship recently.
FanSided

PGA Tour: Stock up, stock down after Cameron Smith wins Sentry Tournament of Champions

Cameron Smith held on to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions and we look at the PGA Tour golfers trending up and trending down after Kapalua. Birdie-lovers everywhere had to be rejoicing for four days straight with the Sentry Tournament of Champions underway at Kapalua to start the PGA Tour back up for 2022. And the low-scoring golf resulted in a titanic showdown between Cameron Smith and World No. 1 Jon Rahm. It was Smith, however, that outlasted his competition for a one-stroke wire-to-wire victory.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
CBS Sports

2022 Sony Open odds, field: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that's nailed seven majors

One week after setting a PGA Tour record en route to winning in Hawaii, Cameron Smith will look for a second straight Aloha State victory at the 2022 Sony Open. Smith shot 34-under par last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, breaking Ernie Els' previous mark of 31-under for the most under-par score in PGA Tour history. Now his sights are set on Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, which hosts the Sony Open 2022 starting on Thursday, and Smith is seeking his second victory at this event after winning the tournament two years ago.
HONOLULU, HI
kingstonthisweek.com

McCARTHY'S PGA TOUR NOTES: Cameron Smith wins at Kapalua; is 34-under par too low? Five Canadians playing at this week's Sony Open

The following is an excerpt from Postmedia’s weekly newsletter, Monday Morning Golf presented by Callaway. To have it delivered to your inbox for free each week visit golf.postmedia.com:. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Jon Rahm held the 72-hole...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Cameron Smith is rolling with prototype Scotty Cameron

Aussie put putter in the bag at last year’s Sony Open in Hawaii. It’s a safe assumption that every club in the bag is working when you shoot 34 under and break an all-time scoring record on the PGA TOUR, as Cam Smith did at last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In the Hawaiian paradise, Cameron Smith ready for encore after record-setting week

It’s good to be Cameron Smith. For starters, he’s in paradise for this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. And last week wasn’t too shabby, either. En route to winning the year-opening, winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, the mullet-wearing Aussie set the PGA Tour record for most strokes under par in a 72-hole event at 34 under.
HONOLULU, HI
Golf Channel

One goal checked off: Cameron Smith cracks OWGR top 10 after Sentry TOC win

One of Cameron Smith’s goals for the new year was cracking the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. It took him just one tournament. Smith captured the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday at Kapalua, beating world No. 1 Jon Rahm in a low-scoring battle that saw Smith finish at a PGA Tour-record 34 under. A day later, the 28-year-old Aussie climbed 11 spots to No. 10 in the world rankings.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Sungjae
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Golf reporter Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

The golf community is mourning the loss of one of its most well-known reporters. Tim Rosaforte died on Tuesday following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Golf Channel. He was 66. Rosaforte covered the biggest stories in golf for Golf Channel, Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest....
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' pal Lee Trevino knows WHEN he will play golf again

Tiger Woods has known legendary golfer Lee Trevino since he was eight years old and reportedly he's told him a secret. That secret being when he will next play professional golf. The key word in that sentence is when and not if. Woods turned 46 in December and as he...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

John Cook: "Tiger Woods'll not play in 2022"

Golf Channel analyst and 11-time Tour winner John Cook is one of the select few in Woods’ orbit, and he thinks we’ll have to wait a long time to see Woods play on Tour again. John Cook, statements. “I don’t see it in the next 12 months.
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy