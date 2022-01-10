ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith sets PGA Tour record and outlasts Rahm at Kapalua

 3 days ago

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) -- No one ever finished more under par in PGA Tour history than Cameron Smith, and he never could appreciate it until his final birdie putt Sunday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Not with Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, on his...

golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is "BETTER THAN ME" admits Jon Rahm

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is much a better golfer at the age of 12 than Jon Rahm was at the same stage of his career, admits the World No.1. Rahm, who finished second behind new PGA Tour record winner Cameron Smith at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, admits he would also love to one day experience playing golf with his own son Kepa just as the Woods' did at the PNC Championship recently.
Golf.com

How does 34 under happen? It starts with Tiger, says Jon Rahm

It didn’t feel great for Jon Rahm to break the PGA Tour scoring record by two, only to lose the How Low Can You Go Open on Sunday. In fact, as he said, it felt weird. Thirty-three under is supposed to get it done everywhere. Even on the wide fairways and soft greens on an island in the Pacific Ocean. But Rahm didn’t get it done — he lost by one to Cameron Smith — and he was understandably left with more questions than answers about how it felt.
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm makes PGA TOUR HISTORY with impressive birdie streak

Jon Rahm tied the record for the most birdies ever made at a 72-hole event in PGA Tour history, despite coming second to Cameron Smith at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Over the course of the week, the World No. 1 made 32 birdies on the Plantation Course. This equals the record set by Mark Calcavecchia in 2001 and Paul Gow in the same year.
kingstonthisweek.com

McCARTHY'S PGA TOUR NOTES: Cameron Smith wins at Kapalua; is 34-under par too low? Five Canadians playing at this week's Sony Open

The following is an excerpt from Postmedia’s weekly newsletter, Monday Morning Golf presented by Callaway. To have it delivered to your inbox for free each week visit golf.postmedia.com:. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Jon Rahm held the 72-hole...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Matt Jones plays SPEED GOLF and breaks a record

PGA Tour pro Matt Jones drew plaudits for his quick play at the weekend and also made history in Maui. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Aussie Jones got the 36-hole scoring record for his weekend exploits. The 41-year-old followed up a Saturday 11-under 62 at the Plantation Course with...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: Cameron Smith wins HUGE PRIZE at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Cameron Smith continued to pave the way for Australian golf as he won his fourth PGA Tour title at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He carded a fantastic final-round score of 65 to finish on 34-under-par, which beats Ernie Els' record which he also set at Kapalua on 31-under-par. The...
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
Awful Announcing

Longtime golf reporter and analyst Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

Longtime golf broadcaster and journalist Tim Rosaforte has died. He spent decades covering the game of golf, including a long run at Golf Channel from 2007 to his retirement in 2019, after he began suffering memory loss that was eventually diagnosed as Alzheimer’s. Rosaforte was remembered immediately and fondly by members of golf media and media in general.
GolfWRX

Leading analyst believes Tiger could retire at 2022 Open Championship

In 2015, Tiger Woods made it clear just how much he loves the Old Course at St. Andrews, revealing he wants to play the course backwards in his lifetime. ”It’s brilliant–how you can play it so many different ways.” said Tiger “I’ve always wanted to play it one time–before I die I want to play it one time backwards.
