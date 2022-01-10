ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement...

KRS Afoa
3d ago

HE'S BAAAACCKK!!!..this SQUAD is LOADED...fu** WESTERN CONFERENCE is gon be BANGIN this yr...

hypefresh.co

Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson’s return is praised amongst the NBA

Many cheered and rejoiced among the NBA to hear Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson name called before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. One of the biggest roars ever from the Chase Center’s crowd was 941 days in the making. Thompson has been robbed of two years and some change of basketball due to Achilles and ACL injury. This absence tested his mental and physical abilities, however, in his season debut he recorded 17 points in just 20 minutes.
NBA

