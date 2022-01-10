ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

COACH STEVE BUCKLEY, JONES JUNIOR COLLEGE HELP QUARTERBACK STETSON BENNETT ON HIS JOURNEY TO PLAYING FOR GEORGIA AND THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP – By Robert Wilson

mississippiscoreboard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 2018, Jones Junior College football coach Steve Buckley came across an article talking about Georgia playing Oklahoma in the National College Playoff semifinals. The article talked about a walk-on quarterback named Stetson Bennett who was on the scout team and had done a great job impersonating Heisman Trophy winner...

mississippiscoreboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

ESPN reporter thinks Stetson Bennett fought through injury in National Championship win

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV added to an already-incredible story Monday night when he tossed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Bulldogs win their first National Championship since 1980 with a 33-18 win over Alabama. The former walk-on completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns after not being in the mix for the starting job to begin the 2021 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Georgia football and Stetson Bennett story for the ages

Small-town, undersized kid with Georgia football championship dreams and a huge heart wins the starting job for his favorite schools and, despite all odds and constant distrust from his fan base, lead them against the most feared program in college football to win the school’s first national championship in 41 years after numerous years of heartbreak and almost’s.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Daily South

Stetson Bennett Celebrates National Championship Win by Working Raising Cane's Drive-Thru

No one can accuse Georgia Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett of having a poor work ethic. After joining Georgia's football team as a walk-on in 2017, transferring to play at a junior college the following year, then returning to Georgia as a scholarship quarterback in 2019—only to spend two more years buried in the depth chart—his big win as UGA's starting quarterback during Monday night's National Championship game has been a longtime coming.
NFL
On3.com

Father of Stetson Bennett talks next steps for Georgia quarterback

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV went from Bulldogs walk-on to program legend in a span of a few years, and his unlikely journey culminated in a 33-18 victory over Alabama on Monday, snapping the university’s 41-year national championship drought. The Bulldogs’ national title will be celebrated in a packed...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Jones Junior College#Heisman Trophy#Sec#The Las Vegas Raiders#Division
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cops called after Georgia fans bark at Indianapolis restaurant

Georgia fans are known for making themselves heard ahead of football games. In this case, they started their familiar sing-along tune at Indianapolis’ famous St. Elmo Steak House. One fan began by shouting, “Ain’t nothing finer in the land, than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan,” as several Bulldog fans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fan arrested during postgame celebration on the field

Georgia fans went wild following the team’s first national title win since 1980. The Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship, and immediately following the game, some Georgia fans rushed the field to celebrate with the team. One fan was...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy