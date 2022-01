Three years after Jimmy Kimmel took to The Academy Awards stage as the 2018 Oscars host, ABC announced that the 2022 ceremony will once again have a proper host. The announcement was made Tuesday morning by the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, during the network’s winter Television Critics Association press tour slot. While no word of this year’s host could be was announced, Erwich expressed his faith in executive producer Will Packer’s choice, saying, “Will really has his pulse on popular culture and entertainment. I know he has a lot in store and we’ll have more details to share soon.”

