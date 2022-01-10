ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Community COVID-19 testing centers open this week in Norfolk, Newport News to help with demand

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Parham Jaberi with the Norfolk Health Department...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

West Virginia governor feels 'extremely unwell' after testing positive for Covid-19 and cancels state legislature address

(CNN) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive Tuesday for Covid-19 and described feeling "extremely unwell" as he isolates at home, according to a statement. Justice, 70, awoke Tuesday morning with congestion and a cough, eventually developing a headache and fever, he said in the statement. By late afternoon, his blood pressure and heart rate were elevated and he had a high fever.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Norfolk, VA
Health
Newport News, VA
Health
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Newport News, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy