Federal agencies prepare to act against unvaccinated employees

By Morgan Chalfant, Alex Gangitano, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Federal government agencies are preparing to take increasingly harsh steps against unvaccinated employees in order to implement President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers.

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

