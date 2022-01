The Golden Globes are going ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees won’t be in attendance.The HFPA will be announcing each winner as the ceremony takes place from 1am GMT – you...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO