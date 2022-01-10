How Toledo-area players fared in the NFL in Week 18
Here is a look at how former Toledo-area high school and college football players did in this week’s NFL games:
TOLEDO AREA
Micah Hyde, S, Bills (Fostoria): Started at free safety against the New York Jets, made one tackle, and returned three punts for 29 yards in a 27-10 victory.
James Hudson, OL, Browns (Central Catholic): Started at right tackle in a 21-16 win over Cincinnati.
Storm Norton, OL, Chargers (Whitmer, also went to UT): Started at right tackle in 35-32 overtime loss at Las Vegas.
Phil Hoskins, DT, Panthers (Whitmer): On coronavirus list.
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers (Findlay): Led Steelers to a 16-13 overtime win over Baltimore, completing 30-of-44 passes for 244 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Chris Wormley, NT, Steelers (Whitmer): Started at defensive end and made six tackles, with one sack and one pass deflection against Baltimore.
Michael Deiter, C, Dolphins (Genoa): Started at center in a 33-24 win over New England.
UT
Reggie Gilliam, FB/TE, Bills: Saw one target against New York and made one tackle on special teams.
Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers: Caught seven passes for 51 yards against Baltimore.
Ola Adeniyi, LB, Titans: Made one tackle on special teams in a 28-25 win over Houston.
Brett Kern, P, Titans: Averaged 49.3 yards and netted 43.3 yards, with one punt inside the 20; in four punts against Houston.
Logan Woodside, QB, Titans: Did not play against Houston.
Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns: Inactive against Cincinnati.
Greg Mancz, OL, Dolphins: Did not play against New England.
BGSU
Scotty Miller, WR, Buccaneers: Ran twice for 43 yards with a 33-yard touchdown run, and caught one pass for 9 yards in a 41-17 victory over Carolina.
Comments / 0