Watch: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow with filthy move for TD catch vs Chargers

It’s quickly a 10-0 lead for the Raiders against the Chargers Sunday night. The touchdown was to, who else, but Hunter Renfrow. And the move he made to absolutely destroy Michael Davis and free himself up was downright nasty.

The Raiders scored on their opening drive with a big catch and run by Foster Moreau to put them in first and goal. They got a field goal out of it to take a 3-0 lead.

Then after stopping the Chargers for a three-and-out and being stopped themselves, the Raiders punted it away. On the return, former Chargers return man Tyron Johnson knocked the ball out of the hands of Andre Roberts and the Raiders recovered at the LA 23-yard-line.

A few plays later, including a 4th down conversion, the Carr to Renfrow touchdown happened to put the Raiders up 10-0.

It's just the kind of start the Raiders hoped for in this crucial matchup for both teams as the winner heads to the playoffs and the loser heads home for the offseason.

