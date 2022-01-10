Jokic has 22 points, 18 rebounds, Nuggets beat Thunder 99-95

Body Jan. 10—Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has talked about having “competitive empathy.”. In other words, understanding the psyche of an opponent based on that team’s recent results or past head-to-head matchups. It was memorable when the Thunder beat the Nuggets by 14 points a few weeks ago.
LOS ANGELES – It was a night that started out as the worst half of basketball all season. It ended in absolute mayhem as Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum led the LA Clippers past Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers scored just 28 points in the first...
Once again, the Los Angeles Lakers had their run of good form halted. The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for the third time this season. The Lakers were on 4 game winning streak heading into the game, which the Grizzlies put an end to. But there was a moment in the game where LeBron James lost his cool.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon Curry recently made a heartwarming gesture towards the cheerleaders of the Golden State Warriors during the match against Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. On his way, back to the locker room along with his father Canon told the cheerleaders that they did a “good job dancing”.
Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
NBA stars are often known to be outspoken when it comes to calling things out and Kyle Kuzma is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind. This time, the latest rumors regarding Philadelphia's plans for Ben Simmons have caught his eye and Kuz took to Twitter to say exactly what he thinks about the idea.
Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony may be getting a chance to run it back with an old teammate. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers are among several playoff teams who are pursuing Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Grant, 27, is averaging 20.1 points...
The Atlanta Hawks seem to be making their case for First Team All-Drama. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Hawks forward John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the team. Charania notes that Collins has challenged Atlanta’s locker room multiple times to play team basketball and has often felt his voice is going unheard.
NBA trade season has arrived and with the trade deadline a month away (Feb. 10), trade rumors are starting to pick up across the league, one in particular is the future of Jerami Grant in Detroit. After signing a three-year, $60M deal with the Detroit Pistons ahead of the start...
LeBron James is just under 2,000 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer. And if everything continues with him healthy, he will pass that mark by next season with ease. The Lakers star will pass another LA legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he reaches 38,388 points. And despite...
Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
LOS ANGELES — Underground GOAT. Sweet Lou. Six Man. Your favorite player’s favorite player. Those are a few of the many nicknames Lou Williams got during his highly successful years as a fan favorite with the Los Angeles Clippers. Nearly a year removed from the trade that sent...
The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
And just like that, we're nearing the halfway point of the 2021-22 season with the the trade deadline a month out and the All-Star break shortly thereafter. It's still technically early in the NBA calendar, but it's not that early. We've seen enough to make some honest evaluations, which look great for some teams and awful for others.
