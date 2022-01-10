ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jokic has 22 points, 18 rebounds, Nuggets beat Thunder 99-95

 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 18 rebounds...

Austin Rivers
Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
“Jon Jones, Is that you?” Celtics Fan losses cool after exchanging vicious punches at TD Garden during Knicks encounter

Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
Hawks star unhappy with his role on team?

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be making their case for First Team All-Drama. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Hawks forward John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the team. Charania notes that Collins has challenged Atlanta’s locker room multiple times to play team basketball and has often felt his voice is going unheard.
Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder
Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
This Celtics-Kings-Sixers Trade Swaps Three All-Star Talents

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
