Golden Globes 2022: A Complete List of the TV Winners

If an awards ceremony happens and nobody attends, did it really ever happen at all? And if it does, will anyone care? That’s what the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is about to find out after hosting the 79th Annual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 9, in a private ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton. A far cry from the glitzy, televised ceremonies of old, HFPA opted to not live-stream the event, instead choosing to announce this year’s film and TV winners to the public via their website and social media accounts. As far as specifics regarding the TV accolades, suffice...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO