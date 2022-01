After five years of bottom-dwelling, the Jets decided they couldn’t wait any longer to increase ticket prices. The franchise last increased ticket prices in 2016, coming off a 10-6 season. Despite having the NFL’s worst record since 2017 (tied with the Giants), the Jets are charging more for tickets and parking in 2022, according to the Associated Press. Ticket prices are going up 3% on average, for the first hike in five years, and the parking increase is the first since MetLife opened in 2010.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO