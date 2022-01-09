ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Sparta, OH

Sean Jeffery, 52, of East Sparta, dies in Saturday crash

 3 days ago

SANDY TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old East Sparta man died after driving off state Route 183 in Sandy Township on Saturday evening, according to the New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In a press release, Sgt. Gary Wolfe said that the victim, Sean Jeffery, was eastbound on Route 183 when he went off the right side of the road hitting a sign and a ditch. The white 2004 Ford Explorer overturned, striking a mailbox and a sign before catching fire.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash occurred around 8;36 p.m. in Tuscarawas County near the Carroll County line.

It remains under investigation.

