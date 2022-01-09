AGN Girls Soccer Preseason Super Team 2022 lineup

STARTING 11

GK: Quintessa Rodriguez, Sr., Pampa

A three-year starter for the Lady Harvesters, Rodriguez was a solid presence between the pipes as Pampa gave up just five goals in district play to win the title.

DF: Kenlie Hooks, Sr, Amarillo High

Hooks was a top performer during the Lady Sandies’ playoff run last year and returns for a final swing in the heart of Amarillo High's stellar defense after earning second Team All-District in 2021.

DF: Aubrey Dorn, Sr., Pampa

Dorn formed part of the airtight Pampa defense that allowed only five goals in district play last year and hopes to do the same again heading into her final year of action.

DF: Shelby McCurdy, Sr., Randall

McCurdy is expected to be a steady leader in the Lady Raiders’ already stellar defense as the team hopes to challenge for a district title.

DF: Cali Bessent, Jr., Randall

A first-team All-District honoree, Bessent pairs her defensive presence with excellent passing delivery, registering a team-leading 10 assists last season, along with four goals scored.

MF: Isabella Hernandez, Sr., Pampa

Hernadez returns for a final season with the Lady Harvesters as the defensive anchor in midfield, helping Pampa to a district title and providing an extra layer of protection for the defense.

MF: Vianey Davila, Sr., Caprock

A first-team All-District honoree last year, Davila pulled the strings from midfield for the Lady Horns and finished the season with 10 goals and seven assists.

MF: Gracie Van Winkle, Soph., Canyon

The 2021 AGN Newcomer of the year, Van Winkle earned her way into the starting lineup in the midfield, providing five goals and five assists and will be called upon again in a more attacking role this year.

FW: Saizlee Carlton, Sr., Amarillo High

Carlton’s impact for the Lady Sandies cannot be understated, with her 20 goals and 15 assists a huge reason why Amarillo High reached the 5A regional final.

FW: Kealy Juarez, Sr., Randall

Juarez’s 16 goals and three assists for Randall led her to be named the District 3-5A Offensive Player of the Year and TASCO Honorable Mention All-Region honors.

FW: Nicole Gray, Sr., Amarillo High

A versatile attacking player that can join the midfield ranks, Gray’s 18 goals and 11 assists last season means her presence will provide another offensive spark for the Lady Sandies.

Leader on the pitch:Amarillo High School's Lily Sobey picked as AGN Girls' Soccer Preseason MVP

SPARKS OFF THE BENCH

GK: Cali Dennis, Jr., Caprock

The District 3-5A Goalkeeper of the Year last season, Dennis helped keep Caprock in matches with her 33 saves and three district shutouts (45 on the season and seven total shutouts) in her first year on varsity.

DF: Kenna Hooks, Sr., Amarillo High

Along with twin sister Kenlie, Kenna Hooks will be a key player in Amarillo High’s defense this season, hoping to build off last year's backline that allowed just four goals in district play and 13 goals all season.

AGN Boys Soccer Preseason Super Team:Here's a look at the 2022 lineup

DF: Lily Gowdy, Jr., Tascosa

An All-District honorable mention honoree, Gowdy will be at the heart of Tascosa’s defense that hopes to improve off last year’s fourth-place finish in district play.

MF: Sierra Rodriguez, Sr., Pampa

A versatile player that can play as a wingback and join the attack efficiently, Rodriguez will be a player to watch for Pampa this year on multiple fronts.

MF: Maguire Guest, Sr., Randall

Guests’ six goals and six assists from midfield make her a solid asset for Amarillo High heading into her senior year with the Lady Sandies.

Aiming for the stars:Carrillo develops into go-to scorer, eager to lead Palo Duro to state tourney

MF: Carly Stockard, Sr., Tascosa

Stockard will be a leader in midfield for the Lady Rebels this season after earning All-District honorable mention honors last year.

FW: Sydney Lanigan, Jr., Randall

Lanigan earned second-team All-District honors thanks to 15 goals and five assists last year for the Lady Raiders, so she’ll be a solid attacking option to keep an eye on this season.

FW: Arisbeth Loya, Jr., Dumas

Loya will be a player to watch in the Demonettes offense this season after earning first team All-District honors last year as a sophomore.