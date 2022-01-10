ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 takeaways from Panthers' 41-17 loss to Buccaneers

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvaVR_0dhCNgIe00

If you’re a Carolina Panthers fan, you’d probably rather get away when read about anymore takeaways from yet another ugly loss. But, that’ll be the last time you do in the next eight months.

So, as the book for this 2021 campaign is now closed, just take it in!

Sam Darnold was good, until . . .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqdDh_0dhCNgIe00
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Not that one game should necessarily defy four seasons of uninspiring and volatile play, but quarterback Sam Darnold had himself his last chance to impress heading into the offseason. And, to be fair, he did . . . at least through the better part of the game.

The former third overall pick helped orchestrate a dominant first quarter for the Panthers, where stark advantages in yards (106 to three), first downs (eight to zero) and time of possession (13:26 to 1:34) powered a 7-0 lead. He’d continue his solid play into the second half, highlighted by a fantastic throw under pressure that found wideout Robby Anderson for a 19-yard touchdown.

But, as is often the case with Darnold, the wheels fell off. From his lost fumble, the turnover on downs and then the interception on the three succeeding drives, the offense completely stalled in what was an otherwise okay outing.

Even in this performance, the most promising since Week 3, Darnold showed he’s still not a reliable option under center. Things can go well out of the gate and off a script—but if he’s forced to make-do with heavier responsibilities, Darnold will fold way more times than not.

Ameer Abdullah is a player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xR152_0dhCNgIe00
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

By “player,” we don’t mean the bare bones of the word. Of course he’s technically a “player.”

What we mean is that Abdullah is a player. (Yeah, say it with a little funk.)

Head coach Matt Rhule described the seventh-year running back perfectly, as a “jolt,” following his team debut back in Week 8. And keeping to the spirit of that description, he really is like lightening in a bottle.

As he did on Sunday against Tampa where he racked up 82 yards from scrimmage, Abdullah proved he can provide a spark either on the ground or through the air. He’s exhibited quickness, burst and some surprising power and balance for a 5-foot-9, 196-pounder—who’s more than just a returner.

Abdullah is set to hit free agency this spring, but is certainly worth bringing back given his value on offense and special teams.

. . . and so is Myles Hartsfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSNjU_0dhCNgIe00
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike Abdullah, Hartsfield is not a free agent in 2022. But like Abdullah, his versatility can make him an even more impactful player for Carolina in the near future.

The second-year defensive back was all over the field, posting a game-high 12 tackles with a sack. He, again, showed why defensive coordinator Phil Snow values his positional flexibility.

Primarily a slot defender, the 5-foot-11 Hartsfield serves as a Swiss Army knife for the secondary—either as a cornerback or a safety. And with Donte Jackson and Stephon Gilmore hitting the open market, there are no guarantees this group will have all their firepower back for next year.

If they don’t, they’ll at least have a worthwhile weapon in Hartsfield to help soften any potential losses.

The second coming may have ended in a whimper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBemB_0dhCNgIe00
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Sunday may have been Cam Newton’s final time in a Carolina Panthers uniform. And that uniform, unfortunately, didn’t get a speck of dirt on it.

Rhule, for the second straight week, threw the franchise’s greatest player out on the field for a single snap. But this time, it resulted in a handoff.

Newton’s presence (or absence) was most apparent, however, when he wasn’t called in for a key 4th-and-inches situation. Rhule, instead, opted to stay with Darnold on a failed sneak from the Tampa Bay 1-yard line rather than dial up the sport’s most prolific short-yardage quarterback.

If this is indeed the end for Newton here, it wasn’t a very ceremonious one—as he finished his day with fewer throws than than wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (one) and fewer rushes than tight end Tommy Tremble (one).

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Jackson
Person
Cam Newton
The Spun

Buccaneers Have Made A Decision On Richard Sherman

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive back Richard Sherman they did so with the intention of him being an on-field leader. However, his impact will have to come from the sideline this postseason. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. His season is over. Sherman...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Make Decision On Quarterback P.J. Walker

P.J. Walker may have find himself as the odd man out in 2021. But the Carolina Panthers are reportedly bringing the former XFL star back for next season. “Panthers are bringing back QB P.J. Walker on a one-year deal,” tweeted Carolina reporter Joe Person. Noting, “Walker was set to become an exclusive-rights free agent.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football
On3.com

Report: Carolina Panthers to re-sign backup quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are re-signing backup quarterback P.J. Walker to a one-year deal, according to a report from Joe Person of The Athletic. The former Temple quarterback was set to become a free agent, but he will ultimately be returning to Carolina for next season. Walker, a former On3 Consensus...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule’s eye-opening comments on Sam Darnold’s status as Panthers’ franchise QB

The Carolina Panthers are looking to turn the corner after a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish 5-12. The main question surrounding the Panthers is the future at the quarterback position. After cycling through the likes of PJ Walker, Cam Newton, and Sam Darnold in 2021, it’s time for head coach Matt Rhule to stick to one QB for the 2022 season. When addressing the future of the position, Rhule had some pretty eye-opening comments about Darnold going forward. Via David Newton, Rhule was non-committal regarding Darnold’s future with the team, saying that the former Jets’ first-round pick has “a lot to prove.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Matt Rhule's first two years in Carolina haven't lived up to expectations, but that won't cost him job as of now. Rhule told reporters he spoke with Panthers owner David Tepper on Monday and discussed the future without offering any additional pertinent details. It would seem Carolina is set to proceed forward with Rhule remaining as the team's head coach, but after firing young play-caller Joe Brady during the season, the Panthers have a void to fill at the position.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers fire trio of coaches on Tuesday

Well, it looks like the Carolina Panthers will have more than just the offensive coordinator position to fill. As reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning, the team fired a trio of coaches off the heels of “Black Monday.” That now departed bunch includes special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, offensive line coach Pat Meyer and defensive line coach Frank Okam.
NFL
myrtlebeachonline.com

Support for Matt Rhule and AC/DC: What Carolina Panthers said in their exit interviews

Running back Christian McCaffrey encapsulated the journey the Carolina Panthers are on by quoting AC/DC during his exit interview on Monday. “It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock n’ roll,” McCaffrey said. “You’re going to sleep in bad motels, you are going to be driving a bad van, playing for 15 or 16 people at a bar, half of them booing you. You need a collective team. You need a drummer, a bass. It’s all about buying in.”
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule’s Response To Sam Darnold Question Goes Viral

After the Carolina Panthers traded for Sam Darnold last offseason, they wasted very little time picking up his fifth-year option for 2022. It wasn’t a particularly cheap decision either. Darnold is set to make a guaranteed $18.9 next season, which isn’t great news considering he’s coming off a season in which he threw for only 2,527 yards in 12 games, along with nine touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy