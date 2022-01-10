4 takeaways from Panthers' 41-17 loss to Buccaneers

If you’re a Carolina Panthers fan, you’d probably rather get away when read about anymore takeaways from yet another ugly loss. But, that’ll be the last time you do in the next eight months.

So, as the book for this 2021 campaign is now closed, just take it in!

Sam Darnold was good, until . . .

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Not that one game should necessarily defy four seasons of uninspiring and volatile play, but quarterback Sam Darnold had himself his last chance to impress heading into the offseason. And, to be fair, he did . . . at least through the better part of the game.

The former third overall pick helped orchestrate a dominant first quarter for the Panthers, where stark advantages in yards (106 to three), first downs (eight to zero) and time of possession (13:26 to 1:34) powered a 7-0 lead. He’d continue his solid play into the second half, highlighted by a fantastic throw under pressure that found wideout Robby Anderson for a 19-yard touchdown.

But, as is often the case with Darnold, the wheels fell off. From his lost fumble, the turnover on downs and then the interception on the three succeeding drives, the offense completely stalled in what was an otherwise okay outing.

Even in this performance, the most promising since Week 3, Darnold showed he’s still not a reliable option under center. Things can go well out of the gate and off a script—but if he’s forced to make-do with heavier responsibilities, Darnold will fold way more times than not.

Ameer Abdullah is a player

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

By “player,” we don’t mean the bare bones of the word. Of course he’s technically a “player.”

What we mean is that Abdullah is a player. (Yeah, say it with a little funk.)

Head coach Matt Rhule described the seventh-year running back perfectly, as a “jolt,” following his team debut back in Week 8. And keeping to the spirit of that description, he really is like lightening in a bottle.

As he did on Sunday against Tampa where he racked up 82 yards from scrimmage, Abdullah proved he can provide a spark either on the ground or through the air. He’s exhibited quickness, burst and some surprising power and balance for a 5-foot-9, 196-pounder—who’s more than just a returner.

Abdullah is set to hit free agency this spring, but is certainly worth bringing back given his value on offense and special teams.

. . . and so is Myles Hartsfield

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike Abdullah, Hartsfield is not a free agent in 2022. But like Abdullah, his versatility can make him an even more impactful player for Carolina in the near future.

The second-year defensive back was all over the field, posting a game-high 12 tackles with a sack. He, again, showed why defensive coordinator Phil Snow values his positional flexibility.

Primarily a slot defender, the 5-foot-11 Hartsfield serves as a Swiss Army knife for the secondary—either as a cornerback or a safety. And with Donte Jackson and Stephon Gilmore hitting the open market, there are no guarantees this group will have all their firepower back for next year.

If they don’t, they’ll at least have a worthwhile weapon in Hartsfield to help soften any potential losses.

The second coming may have ended in a whimper

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Sunday may have been Cam Newton’s final time in a Carolina Panthers uniform. And that uniform, unfortunately, didn’t get a speck of dirt on it.

Rhule, for the second straight week, threw the franchise’s greatest player out on the field for a single snap. But this time, it resulted in a handoff.

Newton’s presence (or absence) was most apparent, however, when he wasn’t called in for a key 4th-and-inches situation. Rhule, instead, opted to stay with Darnold on a failed sneak from the Tampa Bay 1-yard line rather than dial up the sport’s most prolific short-yardage quarterback.

If this is indeed the end for Newton here, it wasn’t a very ceremonious one—as he finished his day with fewer throws than than wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (one) and fewer rushes than tight end Tommy Tremble (one).