ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

By Dina Sartore-Bodo
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Io7jb_0dhCMZ2E00

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye.

Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.

“I don’t know what to say,” she confessed on Twitter after hearing the news. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

The news was so unexpected. At just 65 years old, the TV legend, who also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, was tragically found dead in his hotel room. At the time, no cause of death has been announced, but detectives did tell Variety that they did not find any signs of foul play or drug use at the scene.

Candace and Bob shared a special relationship that began in 1987, when their hit sitcom 1987 hit the airwaves. Along with Jodi Sweetin and Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Candace played the oldest Tanner daughter, DJ. After running for 8 seasons, the cast reunited in 2016, with Candace at the helm, for the reboot, Fuller House, which followed DJ in a very similar position to her father. Bob was a frequent guest star, along with John Stamos, who was the first costar to share his grief over the loss of Bob. Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer.

We send our thoughts and condolences to all who loved Bob, including his beloved TV family.

Comments / 4

Related
HollywoodLife

Dave Coulier’s ‘Heart Is Broken’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death: ‘My Forever Brother’

Dave Coulier, who starred alongside Bob Saget as Uncle Joey on ‘Full House,’ has paid tribute to America’s favorite dad with a heartbreaking statement. The tributes to Bob Saget continue to pour in after the comedian and Full House star’s shocking and sudden passing at 65 years old. Dave Coulier, who played the beloved role of Uncle Joey Gladstone alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner, is sharing his heartbreak after the death of his close friend. “My heart is broken,” Dave tweeted. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Daughter Aubrey Reveals Last Text She Got From Dad Before His Death: ‘Love U’

Aubrey Saget, the oldest child of late actor Bob Saget, received a loving text message from her dad just hours before he was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. Bob Saget’s family is devastated in the aftermath of the actor’s death on Jan. 9. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said in a statement. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen ‘Deeply Saddened’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have broken their silence and released a statement, following the tragic death of their ‘Full House’ dad, Bob Saget. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred alongside Bob Saget for the entire 8-season run of Full House, are mourning the actor’s death, following his heartbreaking, and very unexpected passing at age 65 on Jan. 9. In a joint statement, the 35-year-old twins told PEOPLE, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Ashley Olsen
Popculture

Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuller House#Mary Kate Ashley Olsen
HollywoodLife

Jodie Sweetin Recalls Favorite Memories With ‘Wonderful’ Bob Saget In Beautiful Tribute

For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye. The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Quotes Stephanie Tanner in Emotional Tribute to Bob Saget

Jodie Sweetin is paying tribute to her Full House costar Bob Saget after his sudden death on Sunday, January 9. “There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you.’ Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more,'” the actress, 39, wrote in a lengthy post via Instagram on Monday, January 10, before sharing that there are “so many songs” and “hundreds of inside jokes” that she will always hold on to.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy