ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New Bern police recognized on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

By Caitlin Richards
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iG8nS_0dhCMMo100

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has been responding to calls in the community since the 1700s and they continue to serve today.

Their work is recognized every day but especially on Sunday during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Officer Alexis Collins joined the New Bern Police Department in November. She said everything about this job is her favorite.

“I was born and raised here so it’s fun to run into some classmates and stuff and … it’s just a good atmosphere to be in,” said Collins.

Officer Noah Moreis is nearing his one-year mark at the department. The diversity of the job is one of the reasons he considers it to be the best career.

“Every call, even if it’s the same call with some of the same people, every single time it’s different,” said Moreis. “And there’s a different way to handle it, there’s a different way to talk to people. There’s kind of different stuff going on every day. It’s never the same and keeps you on your toes.”

His drive of wanting to help others at the age of 16 hasn’t slowed down.

“No matter what, I’m going to do my best to try to help the community,” said Moreis.

Officer Carlos Hughes is a veteran of the department. Hughes said he was mentored by police officers at a young age.

“I grew up in New Jersey, and as a young adult or a middle school-aged child, we had police athletic league, which I played baseball and football and my coaches were police officers,” said Hughes.

“And I never forgot the time they spent with me and made a positive impact for me to take this job. I never forgot about it I spent over 13 years of my career as a school resource officer helping young juveniles the way I was helped.”

That’s why Hughes has been an officer for almost 23 years.

“We get into this job to help people. Yes arresting is part of our job but that’s a small percentage of our job,” said Hughes.

The officers said New Bern is a special place where they will continue to do their part to help improve the city and keep it safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

DWI task force reduces alcohol-related deaths in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been 4 years since the DWI task force has been in operation, and it’s helped Onslow County reduce the number of alcohol-related deaths by a great deal. Thanks to the task force the county went from being the 8th worst county in the state to being the 22nd. The Sheriff’s […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
New Bern, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Baseball#Football
WNCT

Kinston Mayor signs order requiring masks in City of Kinston buildings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Tuesday, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy, signed an emergency proclamation to require masks when entering a city building, effective immediately. Some city facilities include City Hall and parks and recreation departments. “We’re not trying to tell people what to do, we’re just trying to keep people safe,” Hardy said. It’s a […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Local nonprofit brings horses to Pitt County to help the disabled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Moonbeams and Miracles Therapeutic Horsemanship strives to enhance the lives of those with a disability to help them gain confidence, coordination, strength and social skills.   The organization was founded in 2020 by Sherri Morre and Ashlyn Batten. “Our founders have been involved in the equine-assisted activities and therapies collectively over 30 years, and we decided that it was time to […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Onslow County, Beaufort County school systems have classes altered due to staffing shortages from COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two school systems in Eastern North Carolina have altered their schedules due to staff shortages brought on by COVID-19 cases. All students in pre-K through eighth grade in Onslow County Schools will have a remote learning day on Friday due to the staff shortages. Beaufort County Schools’ Board of Education met […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville residents plan another protest at city hall over Compute North meeting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group of Greenville and Pitt County residents and community partners, including the Coalition Against Racism, Interfaith Clergy (Standing for the Community), and the Pitt County NAACP will demonstrate against proposed zoning changes during Thursday’s city council meeting. The protest is slated for 5:30 p.m. at Greenville’s city hall and centers […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

A vision to feed 50 children in Guilford County has bloomed into an operation helping 17,000, with no intention of stopping there

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Books, clothing and food are just a small part of what Backpack Beginnings distributes to the community. Parker White, the founder and executive director of Backpack Beginnings, explains that they provide hygiene products, school supplies, diapers and so much more. This is all from a vision that White had 12 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

United Way of Pitt County launches monthly volunteer challenge

GREENVILLE, NC – United Way of Pitt County launched a new monthly initiative, Volunteer Challenge. The goal of this initiative is to connect community members with opportunities to volunteer that are easy, meaningful, and impactful. In December, United Way began collecting hats, mittens/gloves, and socks for Pitt County school children to deliver in January. The need […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

School bus overturns in Guilford County, 16-year-old taken to hospital

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County school bus overturned on Wednesday afternoon, and a student was taken to the hospital, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 4:57 p.m. on Smithwood Road in Liberty near the intersection of Lowe Mail Road. A 16-year-old student and the driver, later identified by […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NOW in ENC: American Red Cross partners with Dunkin’ Donuts for National Blood Donor Month; how to get your freebies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation. January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross is teaming up with Dunkin’ Donuts to provide 25,000 vouchers for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy