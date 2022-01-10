Bears' Christian Jones: Blanked in finale

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After splitting the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense for a massive 40-yard gain, Williams tried to make a cut to wiggle by a defender. He stumbled as he tried to make the move and went to the ground on his own when his left leg folded in on itself.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO