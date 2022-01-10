ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Betting Preview: Odds, Spread and Player Props

By Katie Kohler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl Champions, in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs. The Eagles (9-8) opened the season at +275 to make the playoffs and after Week 8 at 3-5, the Birds were +400. They won four of their last...

