ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jokic Has 22 Points, 18 Rebounds, Nuggets Beat Thunder 99-95

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01X4rw_0dhCLAB600

Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-95 on Sunday night.

Austin Rivers scored a season-high 22 points and Jeff Green added 16 points. The Nuggets avenged a 108-94 loss to the Thunder on Dec. 22 in Oklahoma City.

Lu Dort scored 14 points for the Thunder. They have lost four straight.

Denver raced to a 22-4 lead in the first six minutes. The Nuggets shot 52% in the first half to take a 61-49 lead at the break. Rivers had 14 points in the half.

The Thunder spent most of the third quarter trimming their deficit and finally took a 75-74 lead on a 3-pointer by Josh Giddey with about two minutes left in the period. Denver led 80-78 heading into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City rookie Tre Mann ripped the ball out of Jokic’s grasp, then drove downcourt and found rookie Aaron Wiggins, who took off for a flying right-handed jam that put the Thunder up 93-88 with 4:26 to play.

Rivers had a 3-pointer and an acrobatic layup on back-to-back possessions to put Denver up 95-93. Oklahoma City trailed 97-95 and could have taken the lead in the final minute, but Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s 3-pointer missed badly with 32 seconds to play. Denver’s Will Barton made two free throws with 12.6 seconds left to create the final margin.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Signed guard Davon Reed to a two-way contract and waived two-way center Petr Cornelie in a related move. ... Outrebounded Oklahoma City 20-9 in the first quarter to take a 36-23 lead. ... Guard Facundo Campazzo had one point and eight assists.

Thunder: Eleven Oklahoma City players scored in the first half, but none posted more than six points before the break. ... Robinson-Earl scored 12 points, Giddey had 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Darius Bazley added 10 points.

Nuggets: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Thunder: At Washington on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Davon Reed
Person
Darius Bazley
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele signs 3-season extension with Real Madrid

Former Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele has reportedly signed a three-year extension with his current team, Real Madrid, according to Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia. The Celtics’ No. 16 pick of the 2016 NBA draft, Yabusele played 74 games for Boston over two seasons between 2017 and 2019, averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Celtics before being waived and continuing his career overseas in China and Europe. He had been playing quite well for Real Madrid before earning the extension, averaging 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunder Up#The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Kings-Sixers Trade Swaps Three All-Star Talents

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA
AllClippers

Paul George Reacts to Klay Thompson Returning

January 9 was a day officially known as 'Klay Day.'. Players around the entire league showed love to Klay Thompson as he returned to his first NBA game since 2019. To put that into perspective, the last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game, Kawhi Leonard was still a Toronto Raptor, James Harden and Chris Paul were still Rockets, and Paul George was still on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Celtics Trade Lands Joe Ingles In Boston

Losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals last season was disappointing, but the Utah Jazz once again look like one of the better teams in the NBA this season. Through their first 40 games of the season, the Jazz are 28-12 and just 2.5 games back...
NBA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy