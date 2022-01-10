ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs beat Panthers 41-17, earn No. 2 playoff seeding in NFC

By FRED GOODALL
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of their own business, the defending Super Bowl champions allowed themselves to become scoreboard watchers. Sunday's 41-17 rout of the Carolina Panthers set a franchise record for regular-season victories, and the win — coupled with the Rams losing to the 49ers in overtime —...

