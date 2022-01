It’s a new year. A new month. A new day in the Kirschner household. Except I never got around to changing the calendar, so maybe it’s still December? Or maybe I’m still in my pajamas and in this latest edition of my life unedited, I’m trying to figure out why my Nespresso machine keeps rejecting the pod only to discover to the tune of much early morning muttering and cacophony of caffeine deprivation I’ve effectively inserted a K-cup into the Nespresso pod receptacle after trying to defrost spray cleaner I thought was orange juice.

