ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Robbery at Matney Park in KCK leaves one victim with a gunshot wound

By Sam Atwell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNeIs_0dhCKJN600

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at Matney Park, near 39 th and Shawnee Drive, Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:00 p.m. deputies were called to Matney Park to investigate a shooting.  When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.  The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life threatening, gunshot wound.

Initial investigation has discovered that the victim was robbed while sitting in a vehicle at the park.  The suspect and victim fought over the gun and the victim was shot.

The suspect is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9”, 170 pounds, with a possible scar on his face or cheek.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Victims identified in Bronx apartment fire

Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy