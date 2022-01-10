Jordan Bell: Time ends in Chicago

Scottie Pippen is set to receive more retro sneaker love next year with the reissue of the Nike Air Flight Lite Mid. While not one Pippen’s signature sneakers — those would come later — the Air Flight Lite Mid was famously worn by the Bulls small forward during the ‘91-’92 NBA season and as he suited up for the United States’ “Dream Team” at the 1992 Summer Olympics. A red and white version of the shoe was made specifically for him to wear during the regular season, and that very model will be re-released by Nike in 2022.

