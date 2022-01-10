Jordan Bell: Time ends in Chicago

Bell tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds during Monday's overtime win over the Hustle. This was Bell's first game back with Santa Cruz after signing a 10-day contract with the Bulls. Bell posted double figures offensively for a second straight while grabbing at least eight rebounds for a seventh consecutive outing.
When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony revealed that LeBron James never asked him about playing with Russell Westbrook prior to the Lakers acquiring the former MVP in a trade with the Washington Wizards this past offseason. The Lakers decided to trade several role players, including Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and...
NBA stars are often known to be outspoken when it comes to calling things out and Kyle Kuzma is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind. This time, the latest rumors regarding Philadelphia's plans for Ben Simmons have caught his eye and Kuz took to Twitter to say exactly what he thinks about the idea.
Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony may be getting a chance to run it back with an old teammate. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers are among several playoff teams who are pursuing Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Grant, 27, is averaging 20.1 points...
LeBron James is just under 2,000 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer. And if everything continues with him healthy, he will pass that mark by next season with ease. The Lakers star will pass another LA legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he reaches 38,388 points. And despite...
Scottie Pippen is set to receive more retro sneaker love next year with the reissue of the Nike Air Flight Lite Mid. While not one Pippen’s signature sneakers — those would come later — the Air Flight Lite Mid was famously worn by the Bulls small forward during the ‘91-’92 NBA season and as he suited up for the United States’ “Dream Team” at the 1992 Summer Olympics. A red and white version of the shoe was made specifically for him to wear during the regular season, and that very model will be re-released by Nike in 2022.
Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
As the Suns go to Canada to face a team that thrives in four-wing lineups, they will be short-handed once again. The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that Cameron Johnson, who had impressively stepped up into a starring role recently, will miss Tuesday’s game (and possibly much more) with an ankle sprain suffered in the closing minutes of Saturday’s loss to the Heat.
Michael Jordan was famously tough with his teammates in his single-minded quest to win as many NBA championships as he could. Through both of the three-peats in Jordan's career, his main co-star was always Scottie Pippen. Pippen's elite defense and playmaking ability allowed him to complement Jordan perfectly in those legendary Chicago Bulls teams.
The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
NBA trade season is upon us and according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are among multiple teams who are ‘in pursuit’ of Detroit Pistons star, Jerami Grant. From The Athletic:. The Knicks are interested in Pistons forward Jerami Grant, according...
LOS ANGELES — Underground GOAT. Sweet Lou. Six Man. Your favorite player’s favorite player. Those are a few of the many nicknames Lou Williams got during his highly successful years as a fan favorite with the Los Angeles Clippers. Nearly a year removed from the trade that sent...
And just like that, we're nearing the halfway point of the 2021-22 season with the the trade deadline a month out and the All-Star break shortly thereafter. It's still technically early in the NBA calendar, but it's not that early. We've seen enough to make some honest evaluations, which look great for some teams and awful for others.
The Los Angeles Lakers are right in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. They had hoped that their positioning would be more secure as a contender, but things have not gone according to plan thus far at the halfway mark of the 2021-22 NBA season.. Los...
