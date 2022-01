Last Saturday, Jackson memorial coach Joe Lemke warned that Kingsway would be coming at his Jaguars with everything they had when the two teams finally met in a dual meet. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday night as the Dragons kept coming at Memorial, winning four of the first seven bouts before Jackson got three straight pins from Chloe Lawler, Miranda Zona and Kamila Breiszczad from 126 through 138 to finally lock up the 42-27 win with two bouts left to wrestle.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO