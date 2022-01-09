ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB Austin Ekeler puts Chargers on the board vs. Raiders

By Valentina Martinez
 3 days ago
Austin Ekeler put the Chargers on the scoreboard with a 14-yard run.

Check out the Bolts star running back’s 19th touchdown of the season:

Las Vegas still leads Los Angeles, 10-7.

IN THIS ARTICLE
