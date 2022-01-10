ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FDNY plea: Close doors during fires to save lives

By Aliza Chasan, Steve Kuzj
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWfqu_0dhCIqzJ00

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The FDNY urged New Yorkers to close doors when escaping fires on Sunday, hours after a blaze left 17 dead in the Bronx .

Officials initially said 19 people had died, but they revised the death toll on Monday.

The Fordham Heights blaze was New York City’s deadliest in decades. It was started by a malfunctioning space heater and quickly spread as the door to the apartment and a door to a stairwell were left open, allowing smoke to spread.

“FDNY urges New Yorkers to always close the door when escaping a fire,” the fire department tweeted. “Closing the door saves lives.”

Until Sunday, the city’s most deadly fire in years also involved a door that had been left open. In December of 2017 , an unattended 3-year-old boy played with the family stove in a Belmont apartment. His mother rushed him and another child from the home, leaving the door open as they left. Thirteen people died.

