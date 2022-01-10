Police: Man shot in Mehlville
MEHLVILLE, Mo. – A man was hospitalized Sunday evening after being shot in south St. Louis County.
According to a county police spokesperson, the shooting happened at 6:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Chevron Drive.
Officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed.
The man's injury was not life-threatening.
