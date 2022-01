ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Erica Sunshine Lee is new to Jacksonville, but not to the music business. "I've been touring the globe, about 300 shows per year since 2007," Lee said. In November, Lee won Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year at the Trop Rock Music Awards. She released her 10th album on New Year's Day.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO