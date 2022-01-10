Fordham Heights Apartment Fire One Of The Most Deadly In Bronx In Last 30-Plus Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday’s deadly apartment fire in the Bronx is one of several tragic fires in the borough in recent memory.

In December 2017, 13 people were killed when a fire tore through an apartment building in the Belmont section . Investigators said a 3-year-old boy playing with the burners on his mother’s stove is what caused it.

Back in March 2007, 10 people were killed, including nine children, in a three-story home in Highbridge. Flames were sparked by a space heater and smoke detectors had no batteries, officials said.

And in March 1990, 87 people died at the Happy Land Social Club. Investigators said a man deliberately set fire to the club in West Farms, after getting into a fight with an ex-girlfriend and being kicked out.